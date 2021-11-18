Northampton trio Conway, Vaughan and Madden to headline fight night at Park Inn

Ben Vaughan in action during his debut win at The Deco last month (Picture: Charlie Gerrard)

BCB Promotions are putting on a show at the Park Inn Hotel in the town centre in association with the Team Shoe-Box gym on Wednesday, December 8.

The five-fight show is being promoted as the ‘Fight Before Christmas’ event, and will feature Northampton trio Ryan Conway, Ben Vaughan and Dempsey Madden.

All three made their professional debuts recently in a show at The Deco last month, and they will all be back in action on home soil at the Silver Street venue, with their opponents to be confirmed.

Also featuring on the card with be Bedford fighters Michael Stephenson and Lester Daniel who also train out of the James Conway’s Team Shoe-Box gym, which is based on the Harlestone Road in the town.

A statement from BCB Promotions read: “This evening of Christmas crackers will take place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Park Inn hotel by Radisson, Silver Street, Northampton.

“Boxing is currently booming in Northampton, you could be part of this event packed with what could be the next big thing to come out of Northampton and dining alongside many established professional fighters in attendance.

“This event is the perfect occasion for a works or family Christmas get together.”

Tables are priced at £800 and seat 10, or the two-course meal and ringside boxing can be booked for £80 per head.