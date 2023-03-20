Northampton star Chantelle Cameron ready for 'toughest fight' against Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron admits stepping into the ring with Irish superstar Katie Taylor will be 'the hardest fight I will ever have' - but she is still convinced she will emerge as the winner and hold on to her world titles.

The Northampton boxer came face to face with Taylor at the big fight launch press conference in Dublin on Monday, with the pair meeting at the city's 3Arena on May 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be undisputed world super lightweight champion Cameron's titles that will be on the line, with lightweight queen Taylor moving up a division to try and become a two-weight undisputed champion.

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron shake hands at the press conference to launch their fight in Dublin in May (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Both fighters will go into the contest defending 100 per cent professional records, with Taylor having won 22 out of 22 and Cameron winning all 17 of her bouts.

So something is going to have to give, and Cameron is confident it will be Taylor who will be left licking her wounds on her big 'homecoming', with the fight the first she has contested in Ireland as a professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The respect between the two fighters was clear to see as they answered questions from the media, with Cameron labelling 36-year-old Taylor as 'the best woman boxer there is'.

But the town ace still believes it will be her that triumphs on what is sure to be a supercharged night in Dublin in front of a sell-out 9,000 crowd.

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron face the media (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

"Katie is pound for pound the best woman boxer there is," declared Cameron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me to have that challenge to box Katie, and to get the win, then I feel I can walk away from boxing one day and say 'I did it, I took out the best there is'.

"What an achievement that would be for me.

"I have become undisputed and that was goal one, and now the next goal is to take out the best there is."

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron face the cameras with Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressed on whether or not she can win, the former King's Heath amateur added: "I think I have the strength and the power, but I know Katie is going to be my toughest fight.

"I am not coming here saying 'this is going to be an easy fight', this is going to probably be the hardest fight I will ever have and I am preparing for that as well.

"That is what excites me and gives me that hunger.

"It's what gets me up in the morning and gets me out running, because I am facing the biggest challenge I will ever probably have in my boxing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I believe I will win.

"I will listen to my coaches, I will make sure I do everything correct, and yeah, I win.

"I have never had this motivation before.

"I feel like I am going back to my amateur days when I first got on to Team GB and I had that excitement for boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In my pro career I have had some great fights, but boxing Katie Taylor, you don't get bigger than that.

"So if I'm not motivated for that, then I should have given up a long time ago.