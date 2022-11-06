Northampton star Cameron makes history as she becomes undisputed world champion

On top of the world... Chantelle Cameron shows off her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world super lightweight world title belts (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

The 31-year-old claimed an emphatic points victory over American Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night to become the first British female to become an undisputed champion.

All three judges ruled in the town star's favour after 10 classy rounds, with two cards showing 96-94 and one 97-93.

Cameron was delighted with her success, and told DAZN: "I've got faith in my team so I knew I'd get the win.

"I knew I was the better boxer but it's hard not to get into a scrap."

The Northampton fighter admitted she was expecting the toughest fight of her career against McCaskill, who is the undisputed welterweight champion.

She dropped down a division to try and become a two-time undisputed champion, but wasn't up to the task as Cameron grabbed the glory at the Etihad Arena.

Cameron has now won all 17 of her professional fights, and said she is now keen to step up a weight and take McCaskill's welterweight's belts off her.

"She was the toughest opponent I've ever had," said the former Kings Heath amateur.

"She's undisputed at 147, I got the win unanimous so let's go again at 147 and I'll take those belts off her.