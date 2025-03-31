Northampton fighter James misses out on Commonwealth title as he suffers knockout blow

Ethan James suffered the second defeat of his professional career on Sunday night

Northampton fighter Eithan James has missed out on claiming the Commonwealth welterweight title after he was beaten by Constantin Ursu in London on Sunday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James was aiming to claim a second major belt having previously been a European champion, but he suffered a second defeat as a professional as he was knocked out in the seventh round at York Hall in Bethnel Green.

The Team Shoe-Box fighter's trainer, James Conway, felt the fight was going well for the 24-year-old when southpaw Ursu, who hails from Moldova, caught James with a big left-hand that sent him to the canvas and ended the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fight was going to plan as a match," said Conway. "We knew he’d be dangerous early on, but we wanted to make the rounds competitive but be safe because we know he’s a big puncher

"The fight was very tight after the first six rounds and Eithan had started feeling comfortable.

"It was a well timed basic one-two of the movement which has caught Eithan out of nowhere

"All credit to the opponent for finding that shot when it appeared at that time that he was slowing down and that Eithan was starting to take over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were confident in Eithan’s fitness and that we would win the last four rounds.

"So the plan all along was to be really competitive and have it really close after the first six or eight rounds and then kick on for the last four

"We were happy with how it was going until the knockout."

The defeat is James' second in his past three fights, having also lost 12 months ago when he surrendered his European belt to Owen Cooper.

His professional record now reads 13 wins and two losses, but Conway was quick to stress that his fighter is 'in as good spirits as he could be'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main thing is Eithan is all safe and sound now," said Conway, who has worked with the fighter since he was an amateur at Kings Heath.

"It was horrible to see that happen to him, but the most important thing was we got him checked out at the hospital and he was released just after midnight.

"He was in as good spirits as he could be."