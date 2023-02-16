Northampton fighter Fail aims to shine in front of BT Sport cameras on Friday night

Carl Fail will be aiming for an eighth straight professional win in London on Friday night

The Northampton boxer is targeting an eighth straight win as a professional as he takes on big-hitting Serge Ambomo in a six-round super-welterweight clash at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

It is the Far Cotton fighter's second fight since he, and his twin brother Ben, signed up with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the fact his fight will be live on prime time television is exactly the reason why Fail has made that move.

"Being with Frank, you get the exposure, and you get on BT Sport," said Fail.

"As soon as you tell somebody you are fighting on BT Sport, then their eyes light up a bit.

"So we now have the exposure and the platform, and it is now our job to show everybody what we can do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambomo is aged 35, which means he is nine years Fail’s senior.

Hailing from Cameroon, Ambomo has fought 51 times as a professional, winning nine of those and drawing three. He has won just one of his past 30 fights, having started his pro career with five straight wins!

Fail is stepping into the ring for the first time since November when he outpointed Dwain Grant and is hoping it is going to be the first fight of a busy, and successful, 11 months.

"This year we are aiming for a minimum of four fights, although ideally we would like five," said Fail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we will have to see, because you can never predict with shows and what will happen in the world, but we stay in the gym all year anyway.

"We will be training and will take any opportunities that come along. I am going to step up to eight or 10 rounds after this fight, and it is exciting."

Fail is fighting on the undercard of the WBO European heavyweight title fight between David Adeleye and Dmytro Bezus, and the IBF European lightweight title clash between Mark Chamberlain and Vairo Lenti.