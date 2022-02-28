Northampton fighter Carl Fail makes it five wins out of five

Fail was dominant against Coatia’s Ivica Gogosevic, dropping him three times on his way to a four-round points win on Friday night.

The 25 year old southpaw targets a sixth straight win at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday, April 15.

He said: “This is what I want. I want to be kept busy.

"I’m going under the radar a bit because my fights aren’t on television, but I’m getting the rounds in the bank and developing as a fighter so when I step onto the big stage I will have answered all the questions that needed answering.”

Fail added: “Gogosevic was a good opponent. He’s had 50 fights and he’s tough.

“I think that of the fight had been over six rounds I would have got him out of there.

"I could see I was hurting him, but when it’s a four rounder, he can dig in and get through it. I don’t think he wanted another two rounds.”

Far Cotton coach John Daly was part of Fail’s corner team in Watford and was happy with what he saw.

Daly, who trained Fail at his gym on Towcester Road throughout an amateur career that brought him the Elite title and international medals, said: “Carl looked very, very good.

“His opponent was strong and wanted it, but Carl was way too good for him. He kept his boxing tidy and hurt him.

“Carl took a lot of support with him and it was an entertaining fight for the crowd