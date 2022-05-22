Northampton fighter Cameron retains world titles as she outclasses Bustos in London

The 31-year-old won a unanimous points decision to hold on to her IBF and WBC world super lightweight titles, outclassing her Argentinian opponent.
The win maintained the 100 per cent professional record of 'Il Capo', who has now racked up 16 straight victories.
The town fighter tweeted after her win: "Thank you so much to everyone and thanks for the support. Let’s get back out ASAP"
Cameron is still hoping for a date with American Kali Reis as she bids to become the undisputed world champion.
Reis has been unable to step into the ring with Cameron due to health issues, but the Northampton fighter is still hoping to make the match up this summer.