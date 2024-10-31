Ben Vaughan fights for a European title on Saturday night

Opportunity knocks for Northampton boxer Ben Vaughan this weekend - and his coach James Conway is backing the Team Shoe-Box fighter to take his big chance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old takes on WBO European Welterweight champion Ekow Essuman as part of the big Queensberry Promotions fight night at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham on Saturday.

‘Bomber’ Vaughan, who has won all 10 of his professional fights to date, has taken on what looks a huge challenge at short notice, with the experienced Essuman having won 20 of his 21 fights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nottingham fighter was a knockout winner against Owen Cooper - the conqueror of Vaughan's club-mate Eithan James - to claim the title in July, and is a dangerous opponent.

But Conway believes Vaughan is capable of upsetting the odds against a fighter 11 years his senior and really make a name for himself at the former Resorts World Arena.

"Ben has been crying out for an opportunity," said Conway. "He is to a degree the epitome of the head of the 'who needs him club' of the domestic welterweight division.

"This opportunity has come at reasonably short notice with just four weeks to prepare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ben isn’t in a position to be picking and choosing opponents, and this could be the breakout fight he needs.

"We are not underestimating the size of the task, but these are the type of fights that boxers dream of being in.

"Ben is a former paratrooper and will not be shirking any challenges placed his way."

Conway accepts Essuman is a formidable opponent to face, but feels Vaughan has a great chance to make a statement on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do respect Ben's opponent, as he was in line for world title fights just a few months ago," said the Shoe-Box trainer. "But this is a real crossroads fight.

"Ben is just about to begin his four or five years window of his prime in boxing, and Ekow maybe just coming to the end of his peak.

"We understand the bookies will have us as a huge underdog, but we believe it might be the right time for Ben to cause a huge upset and alert the welterweight division that Northampton has more top level fighters if they are given a chance."

Vaughan's fight is on the undercard of the IBO World Super Bantamweight title fight between former Northampton Kings Heath amateur Liam Davies and Shabaz Masoud

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The card also features fellow Northampton fighters Chantelle Cameron and Eithan James.

Cameron defends her WBC Interim World Super Lightweight title against Patricia Berghult while James takes on the unbeaten Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards.

The action is being shown live on TNT Sports from 7pm.