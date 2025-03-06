Northampton fighter Ben Fail targeting titles in 2025 as he returns to the ring in Wolverhampton
The Northampton welterweight will take on an as yet unnamed opponent at the Hangar Events Venue, as he fights for the first time since seeing off Jose Aguirre in London last November.
Former Far Cotton ABC fighter Fail is aiming to make it nine wins out of nine as a professional, and is hoping if he does that it will be enough to earn him a shot at a title of some kind in May.
It will be the first time Fail has fought on a Black Country Boxing Promotion show, but he is just keen to get the gloves on again.
"I am looking forward to getting back out there," said Fail. "The main thing for me this year is being busy, and I didn't want to wait until May to fight, as with Queensberry moving to DAZN there has been a backlog of shows.
"So Frank Warren and my manager have managed to get me on this show, and then hopefully I can get a title fight in May and I will go for any one of those.
"I know a few of the big domestic ones are tied up, the English, British and Commonwealth, so I will take anything, the Southern Area, international title, whatever there is to grab I will grab it."
Fail doesn't know who he will be squaring up to in Wolverhampton, but he has stressed he wants whoever it is to be a tough nut to crack.
"I never ask for an easy opponent, and I never want one, I always want a test and a challenge and hopefully I will get one on Friday," said the 28-year-old.
"Most of these guys are tough and durable anyway, so they do bring something to the table, but if they can give me somebody tough it will be good, I have never turned a fighter down.
"I have been active, I was in the gum over Christmas, I didn't take any holidays and for me it is all about being busy."
Meanwhile, Ben's twin brother Carl is nearing a return to action after almost 18 months on the sidelines through injury.
Carl last fought in October, 2023, seeing off Angel Petkov Emilov on points to take his pro record to 10 wins out of 10.
"Carl is doing really well, he is back sparring and he is ready for a fight date now," said Ben.
"He is just waiting for a couple of weeks to do his medical and once that is all cleared up he will hopefully be fighting again by the middle of April.
"He has taken the time out well, he has taken it in his stride, and he is just keen to get back out there and, the same as me, grab some titles."
Ben Fail’s sponsors: Euro Building/Scaffolding; The Butchers Block UK; NME Electronics Ltd; Midshires; Empire Fightstore; JL Fibre
