Northampton fight star Cameron ready for 'toughest' test against McCaskill

But the Northampton star is convinced she is too good for the American, and that she will become the undisputed women's super lightweight champion of the world this weekend.

Cameron takes on McCaskill at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, looking to add the IBO, WBA and WBO belts to the IBF and WBC ones she already owns.

The fight represents a fantastic opportunity for the former Kings Heath amateur, who is aiming to make it 17 wins out of 17 as professional, but Cameron’s in no doubt she faces the hardest fight of her career.

Chantelle Cameron was in relaxed mood as she took part in a public workout in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

McCaskill is already undisputed world champion at welterweight, and drops down a division to face Northampton's finest.

She does have two defeats on her record, although the most recent of those was to Irish superstar Katie Taylor back in 2017, and she is on a seven-fight winning streak.

So, is fighting McCaskill going to be the toughest test of Cameron's career?

"One million percent she’s the toughest fighter," the 31-year-old told thesportsman.com

Chantelle Cameron steps into the ring for her public workout on Wednesday (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

"She’s undisputed at 147. She beat Cecilia Braekhus, who’s a legend of the sport. She had a great fight with Katie Taylor.

"Yeah, definitely the toughest test of my career but I’ve got to come through that if I want to become the best in the sport."

Expanding on the problems McCaskill may pose, Cameron said: "McCaskill definitely has a different style to anything I've boxed before but I'm really good at adapting.

"I've been in and got a lot of experience with so many different opponents, so for me, I’ve just got to do what I do.

Chantelle Cameron during her public workout ahead of her big fight against Jessica McCaskill on Saturday (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

"McCaskill’s good at what she does, but I'm good at what I do. I’ve just got to make sure I bring out the best version of me."

If things go as Cameron plans, she will wake up on Sunday morning as the undisputed champion of the world.

And she said: "To be undisputed, it's a dream come true for me.

"This is what you turn to professional boxing for.

Jessica McCaskill in action during her public workout in Abu Dhabi (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

"You become a world champion and it's like 'I want all the belts now. I want to be the best in my division'.

"I want to have all the belts. I don’t want to share."

Cameron’s clash with McCaskill is on the undercard of the big WBA super light-heavyweight title clash between unbeaten pair Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez.

Bivol returns to the ring for the first time since his stunning upset win over pound-for-pound world superstar Saul Canelo Alvarez in May.

Also on the bill, Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov takes on Zelfa Barrett for the vacant IBF super-featherweight title, and there are match-ups between Galal Yafai and Gohan Rodriguez Garcia, Khalid Yafai and Jerald Paclar and Aqib Fiaz and Diego Valtierra.

