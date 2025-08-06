Northampton champion Conway to defend British title against Liddard in London

Kieron Conway celebrates his British and Commonwealth title win over Gerome Warburton in May (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Northampton's Kieron Conway will defend his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles in a domestic blockbuster encounter against George Liddard in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conway will headline the Matchroom Boxing event at York Hall in Bethnell Green in London on Friday, October 17, with the action being broadcast on DAZN.

The Team Shoe-Box man became Northampton's first British champion at middleweight when he produced a stunning performance to stop Wales' Gerome Warburton in the fourth round of their bout at the Copper Box Arena in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win took 29-year-old Conway's professional career record to 23 wins out of 27, with three defeats and one draw.

George Liddard celebrates his win over Aaron Sutton in May. He will now fight Northampton's Kieron Conway in a British title fight in October

He now defends his titles against 23-year-old Liddard, who saw off Aaron Sutton in a British title eliminator on the same show that Conway beat Warburton.

Liddard stopped Sutton in the fifth round of that bout, to secure a 12th win out of 12 as professional for the Billericay boxer, and he has made no secret of the fact he wants to become the youngester ever British middleweight champion.

He will now get his chance to do just that against Conway, and believes he is capable of securing a 13th straight win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Boxing News ahead of his win over Sutton, a confident Liddard was asked about a potential match-up with Conway and said: “100 percent, I’m more than ready for Conway now.

“I’m excited for these big fights – this is what I’ve trained my whole life for. This is my time now – it’s my time to take over the domestic scene at 160lbs.

"There’s levels to this game. Conway’s a good fighter, but I believe that I’m a great fighter.”

Conway though believes he is now on a roll, and is totally unfazed by the challenge of taking on Liddard or anyone else, saying: “I don’t see it as a risk. So if Matchroom want to throw names at me, then I’ll take the fights."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also added on social media following the announcement of the fight: “First time headlining a Matchroom Boxing show, live on DAZN and grateful for the opportunity.

“Defending my British and Commonwealth titles, same focus, same outcome… We go to war!”