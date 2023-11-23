Northampton champion Cameron confident of a repeat performance against Taylor

​“I am going to be a lot more dominant, I am going to be brutal.”

​If Katie Taylor thought she had a tough time in her first fight with Northampton world champion Chantelle Cameron, it appears she may have seen nothing yet.

It was back in May that unbeaten and undisputed champ Cameron stunned the boxing world as she claimed a comprehensive win over Irish superstar Taylor in her Dublin backyard.

The former Kings Heath amateur ruined Taylor’s ‘homecoming’ at The 3 Arena with a dominant performance that saw her retain her world super-lightweight titles in convincing style, claiming a majority points decision.

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor are ready to do it all again at the 3 Arena in Dublin on Saturday (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

It was the first defeat of Taylor’s professional career, and it stung.

The ‘Bray Bomber’ activated the rematch clause and the pair will slug it out again at the same venue this Saturday night (Nov 25), and once again for Cameron’s belts, not Taylor’s lightweight titles.

That is something of a sore point for Cameron, as is the fact the rematch is in Ireland, but those irritations will only add fuel to the fire as she sets her sights on claiming another stunning victory.

"I see why Katie wants to fight me on the same terms, but that has also wound me up,” said Cameron.

Chantelle Cameron will be putting her world super-lightweight belts on the line against Katie Taylor on Saturday (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

"That's because I have to go back to Dublin again, and Katie gets a second run at another homecoming, when I have not had a homecoming.

"Katie is not putting her belts on the line, this is my career, and my legacy, and at the minute I feel like I am being held back a bit, because Katie is getting another shot at me.

"So I have to beat Katie again to make sure I cement it, because what I did the first time goes out of the window if I lose.

"If I go in there with a big of grit, a bit of a beef, then I am completely different. I am spiteful, I am horrible and I am just a completely different fighter.

Chantelle Cameron beat Katie Taylor in their first fight in May (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"That is why, come Saturday, a whole different version of me is going to be in that ring."

Taylor’s camp claimed there were mitigating circumstances for her first loss to Cameron, and say the Irish fighter will be physically bigger and better prepared this weekend.

But those excuses don’t wash with the Northampton star, who is warning Taylor she will face an even more determined opponent.

"That is what's revving me up for this as well,” Cameron told the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

Chantelle Cameron and her team celebrate the Northampton star's win in Dublin in May (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"The excuses that were made are firing me up, and got me thinking 'do you know what, I am going to make sure I do a better job this time'.

"I am going to be coming forward, I am going to be picking my shots and they will be cleaner and harder.

"I am going to be a lot more dominant, I am going to be brutal, so what will her excuses be this time? I am going to hurt Katie Taylor."

With the rematch being billed as Cameron v Taylor II, the Northampton champion is at least the headline fighter, but she is also the only fighter putting anything on the line.

The bout is for Cameron’s belts, with Taylor’s undisputed tag at lightweight not under threat.

But the 32-year-old, who hails from Standens Barn in the town, insists the pressure remains on her opponent as a second successive defeat will be hard to come back from.

"A lot of people now are saying that all the pressure is on me, but it's not,” declared Cameron, who goes into this weekend’s boasting a 100 per cent professional record of 18 wins out of 18.

"I think Katie has all the pressure, because we are going back to Dublin, she is running it back a second time, and the pressure is on her side again. I wouldn't want to be in her position."

Taylor, for her part, is targeting revenge after she suffered that first defeat in her 23 professional meetings.

"It's the exact same conditions, the same opponent, the same weight, the same venue, and I believe I can win this fight,” said Taylor, who at 37 is five years Cameron’s senior.

"It was a very, very disappointing night the last time, and I want to turn that disappointment into a great victory.

"I am so blessed to be in this position, I'm blessed to have another opportunity at this and I am going to make sure I do everything I can to not let this slip again."