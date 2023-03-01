Northampton champ Chantelle Cameron frustrated as she is denied Katie Taylor showdown

​The Northampton boxer was one of a string of fighters suggested as a new opponent for Taylor after Amanda Serrano pulled out of their scheduled rematch at the Three Arena due to injury.

Cameron, undisputed at super lightweight, has long angled for the chance to take on undisputed lightweight champion Taylor, a fighter she brands as 'the very best in boxing'

The town fighter admits she would love to step in and take Serrano's place in a mega-fight in Taylor's home country in a couple of months' time.

Chantelle Cameron is the undisputed world champion at super lightweight

The contest would to be first time that former Olympic champion Taylor has fought as a professional in Ireland.

But it appears a clash between the two Matchroom fighters is a non-starter, although it has yet to be confirmed by Eddie Hearn whether a new opponent will be found, or the event simply postponed.

Taking to Twitter, Cameron wrote: "Would be an honour to share the ring with the very best in boxing and challenge myself.

"Unfortunately it ain’t happening next for me BUT what a fight it would be. Two undisputed, two undefeated. England v Ireland."

Katie Taylor is undisputed lightweight world champion

Cameron has not fought since she became undisputed champion with a comprehensive points win over Jessica McCaskill in November last year, while Taylor hasn't fought since beating Karen Carabajal in October.

The original Taylor versus Serrano fight saw the Irish fighter claim a split-decision win in New York last April.

Last month, Matchroom promoter Hearn went on record to say Taylor had told him that she wanted to fight Serrano, and then take on Cameron.

"Katie has made it quite clear to me what she wants to do," Hearn told the iFL TV YouTube channel.

"Her first priority is Amanda Serrano, and then Chantelle Cameron, she wants to fight back-to-back undisputed champions."

It appears that now won’t be the case.

The only official word so far from Hearn and Matchroom has been a short statement.

"Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned," it read.