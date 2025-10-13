Northampton boxing star Conway 'ready to handle business' in big title fight

Kieron Conway celebrated with his belts after victory in the BBBofC British and Commonwealth Boxing Council Middleweight fight against Gerome Warburton on May 17 (photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Kieron Conway is 'ready to handle business' on Friday night.

The Northampton boxing star, who will be bidding to defend his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles, will take on George Liddard at London's York Hall in a fight broadcast live on DAZN.

Conway has won 23 of his 27 fights, while Liddard has won all 12 of his. Both boxers have secured seven KOs along the way.

Conway, nicknamed 'Too Class', is six years older than 23-year-old Liddard and will be hoping his experience comes to the fore on Friday.

"The things he has said and done, he's got to then stand on those," Conway said. "He's got to then understand that I am the more experienced, I do know what this is like.

"I don't think he's going to really realise what it's like to be fighting for 12 rounds — potentially 12 rounds — especially with someone that's quite a bit bigger, quite a bit more self-aware.

"I think those things are going to be in the back of his mind for a while."

Conway has been where Liddard is now, having stepped up to challenge then-British junior middleweight champion Ted Cheeseman as a 23-year-old.

Conway was unbeaten in 12 fights at that point and was able to secure an impressive draw against Cheeseman.

The Northampton ace went into that fight with a lower profile than Liddard currently enjoys, with the Billericay boxer having been groomed as a potential star of the Matchroom stable since the start of his career.

And Conway said: "I would say that potentially we're different people in that sort of sense. I think that he's very arrogant and his view on this fight may be different to when I fought Cheeseman back then.

"I don't really remember too much about how I felt. I just thought I was going there and was just going to go collect a win. I didn't feel that there was any pressure on me or anything.

"I think I was a bit immature. I just kind of went along with it but I think George will be a little bit different.

"I think he'll be a bit more calculated but definitely at that age you overestimate yourself so that might be a shortfalling on his side."

Conway was at Northampton Saints last Saturday, taking to the pitch at half-time to discuss his upcoming fight against Liddard.

And on Monday, Conway quote tweeted the Saints picture of him, saying: "I appreciate the support from @SaintsRugby and the fans. Ready to handle business this Friday."