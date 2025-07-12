Northampton boxing star Cameron beats Camara in New York
Cameron won by unanimous decision, pulling away from a game opponent, whose swollen features at the final bell in Madison Square Garden told their own story.
Cameron's clash with Camara took place on the undercard of Katie Taylor's win against Amanda Serrano.
And the Northampton boxing star will now be eyeing a trilogy clash with Taylor, with the pair currently locked at one win apiece.
Cameron knew that she first needed to see off Camara, and she got off to a strong start, doing plenty of damage.
Camara was able to respond with a couple of blows, but Cameron, who only landed in America two days before the bout due to visa issues, was clearly the stronger fighter on the night.
And eventually she comfortably secured the decision, by margins of 99-91 (twice) and 98-92.
Cameron has still lost just once in her professional career, with that only defeat coming against Taylor in Dublin.
All of the talk now is about another battle between those two talented fighters.
But Irish boxer Taylor was dismissive after her win against Serrano on Friday night.
"I think Chantelle has to see if she can sell out a 1,000-seater arena first," Taylor said. "I don't think she can sell out any stadium at all.
"I think I made her more money than she really deserves, to be quite honest."
