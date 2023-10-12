Northampton boxing champion Kieron Conway wants to make history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Conway is celebrating after he claimed the vacant WBA Inter-Continental middleweight belt on Saturday, beating Luton's Linus Udofia in Sheffield in what was also billed as a British title eliminator.

The 27-year-old is now setting his sights on a possible showdown with reigning British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley, who is due to defend his title against Nathan Heeney next month.

Conway says he is more than ready to take on that fight, and has full confidence he would win it as well to land that British title.

The smile of a champion... Kieron Conway celebrates his win over Linus Udofia (Picture: Matthew Pover / Matchroom Boxing)

And he says to do so would be massive for him and the sport of boxing in his home town, but that he is well aware that fellow town fighter and current WBO European welterweight champion James is also targeting a British title shot.

"It would be great, especially for my town," said Conway, who has already fought for a British title, drawing his super welterweight clash with then champion Ted Cheeseman in 2019.

"Northampton town, we haven't had a male British champion so it would be nice to do that.

"That said, there is another one coming up in Eithan James from my boxing gym, and he might get there first, and I hope he does, but if so I will be second."

Kieron Conway is embraced by his dad and trainer, James Conway, after his win over Linus Udofia (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

And on the prospect of taking on Bentley, Conway added: "If that is the fight that's next then I am happy to have that fight.

"I don't say no to fights, and I believe I win that fight. I know I will win that fight, just like I knew I was going to win this fight. I said it all along, and I will say it all along for that one as well.

"I have been there (at that level) and I have been above it, but I do want to get that title around my waist.

"Every fight is a stepping stone, every stepping stone is part of the path, and I look forward to everything that comes.

Kieron Conway enjoys his win over Linus Udofia with ring announcer David Diamante (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"Everything happens for a reason, performances happen for a reason for me to learn from.