Northampton boxer Kieron Conway's 'ring IQ' will see him to glory in Las Vegas

Northampton fighter Kieron Conway is facing a huge fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night

That’s the belief of the Northampton boxer’s trainer and dad, James Conway, who expects his man to have too much nous in their WBA International Middleweight title fight, which features on the undercard of the huge world super-middlewight unification bout between Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. .

Both Conway and Williams are 26, but the Team Shoe-Box man has 21 professional fights under his belt, winning 18 and losing just two, as well as being involved in more than 80 amateur contests.

The explosive Williams has won all 11 of his pro fights – nine of them inside the distance – but came to boxing late, and doesn’t have the amateur pedigree of Conway.

Kieron Conway in action during his win over Gregory Trenel in August (Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

And Conway, boss of the Team Shoe-Box gym on Harlestone Road, believes that is going to be crucial.

"Williams had about 45 or 50 amateur bouts, so it is not like he has got loads and loads of experience, and it's not like it's been intensive,” said Conway Snr.

"In reality, he has probably done about 120 rounds in the amateurs, and then he has had 11 bouts as pro, and they have probably on average gone about between one to three rounds.

"So he has probably only ever done about 150 rounds of boxing in his life, whereas Kieron has had around 200 as a pro I think, plus he had the 80 amateur bouts.

Kieron Conway was all smiles after he saw off Gregory Trenel in August (Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

"So experience wise, although they are both the same age, when it comes to actual boxing experience and boxing IQ, Kieron is streets ahead.

"Williams is an exceptional talent and he has a lot going for him, he is very explosive and he has good genes as well. He is very energetic, very rubbery and he is a proper athlete, but he only got into boxing about 10 years ago."

James also believes that the fact Kieron has never been stopped in his career will be key, as Williams is not used to opponents sticking around.

"Let's be honest, you can watch all his fights and Williams has only ever had one guy that has hit him, and that was Quatavious Cash," he said.

Kieran Conway with his dad James and the rest of the Team Shoe-Box staff (Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

"Yes, he then knocked Cash out, but Cash put him under a lot of pressure.

"I have seen Kieron throughout his career, and I don't want to tempt fate here, but I have never seen him wobble, I have never seen him on the deck.

"Now I don't like saying things like that, but when we look at it, and speaking positively because we are going there to win, you have to analyse it and think to yourself 'this guy has had everything his own way'.

"A couple of his stoppages look to be a bit premature, although we are not on the end of those shots so it might not be like that, but from my point of view as a coach, we are definitely the better boxer.

"We are the more seasoned boxer, and Williams is just a little bit of a freak with his physique, he is a natural athlete, but that can only take you so far.

"We think once we get the first three or four rounds out of the way, then we will probably take over the fight with Kieron's ring IQ and everything, and as long as the scoring is fair and square, I see it that Kieron will win on points.

"It is going to be a close fight on the scorecards, but we feel we have the best boxer, and if it does go to the scorecards then the best boxer should win."

As well as Williams having a fierce punching power reputation – he is also a southpaw.

But Conway Snr says Kieron is going to be prepared for everything the Texan throws at him at the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena.

James admits southpaw fighters have caused his son problems in the past, but he is going to be 100 per cent prepared this weekend.

"In the amateurs Kieron did have a little bit of an issue with southpaws, but since we started preparing for the last fight, he has not actually stood in the ring with an orthodox fighter,” said Conway Snr.

"The other day I did pads with him and stood orthodox, and he said 'what's going on? This seems so weird'.

"I don't see that being an issue at all, because it has been four or five months now and he has had nothing but southpaws in front of him.

"That was why I asked for a southpaw in the last fight (against Gregory Trenel), because there was no value in having that fight unless we were going to get something out of it.

"This is not a camp we have been in for six weeks or so, we have been in it for three months, because we prepped for the last fight with an eye on Ammo."