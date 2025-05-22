Northampton boxer Kieron Conway setting sights on European title and a hat-trick

Kieron Conway savours his British and Commonwealth title win last weekend (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

A British and Commonwealth champion... Northampton's Kieron Conway is now setting his sights on a European title.

The Team Shoe-Box fighter became a two-belt middleweight winner when he beat Gerome Warburton at the Copper Box Arena in London last weekend, and he now wants more.

In the wake of his fourth-round stoppage victory, the 29-year-old immediately looked ahead to what is next for him, and Conway fancies a showdown with European champion Denzel Bentley.

There is also talk of a British and Commonwealth title defence against the unbeaten George Liddard, and Conway would be happy to take that on as well, but it is another title he really wants.

Denzel Bentley

"I will now take on anyone," said the former Kings Heath amateur.

"I hear people saying my name a lot, George Liddard is saying my name, Bentley for the European title went to purse bids, and I would like to get hold of that European title by the end of the year."

His dad and trainer James Conway believes his man would be too strong for both fighters, but for different reasons.

"Kieron is mandatory for the European title against Denzel Bentley, and that is a fight I have believed for a long time will suit Kieron," said Conway Snr. "Denzel comes with a style to suit, but a strange unpredictability.

George Liddard celebrates with the Silver Commonwealth champion belt last weekend

"He has some okay wins versus not really standout opposition, but has probably suffered more notable defeats against the likes of Felix Cash and Nathan Heaney.

"I think it’s been ordered to go to purse bids, so that is the fight that we would really be interested in.

"But if it can’t happen for whatever reason, I think the plan is to box against George Liddard."

Liddard was also a winner at the Copper Box last weekend, making it 12 wins out of 12 as a professional as he dispatched Aaron Sutton in five rounds.

The Essex fighter is seven years Conway's junior at 22, and Conway Snr said: "I personally think it’s a good 12 months too soon for George to be boxing Kieron.

"I can’t really understand why they would want to rush him into it, so we’ll see regarding that."