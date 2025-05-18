Northampton boxer Kieron Conway makes history as he lands British middleweight title

Kieron Conway celebrates his British middleweight title success with his dad and trainer, James Conway (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Kieron Conway is the British middleweight champion.

The Northampton boxer became the first man from the town to claim the Lonsdale belt at middleweight, as he dominated Welshman Gerome Warburton at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday night.

The Team Shoe-Box fighter stopped his game but outclassed opponent in the fourth round, with the Wales boxer's corner throwing in the towel after their man found Conway too hot to handle.

Conway's victory means he enters the record books as the first British middleweight champion from Northampton, and he adds his name to an impressive list of fighters who have won the coveted title, including the likes of Alan Minter, Herol Graham, Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr.

Kieron Conway celebrates his British middleweight title success over Gerome Warburton (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

He is only the second Northampton-born male boxer to claim a British belt, following on from Ash Lane who won the bantamweight title in 2024, and is the first to achieve the feat while still living in his home town.

Conway's win over Warburton also saw him retain the Commonwealth title he won in November with a points win over fellow Englishman Ryan Kelly.

Six years on from Conway narrowly failing to win the British super welterweight title when he battled out a draw with Ted Cheeseman, the 29-year-old finally realised his dream and he was delighted.

“It’s great," said Conway. "It’s been a long time coming. This was my second attempt and I’m really happy with this one."

Kieron Conway celebrates his British middleweight title success over Gerome Warburton with the Team Shoe-Box crew (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Conway was the better fighter throughout the bout with southpaw Warburton struggling to deal with the Northampton man's ability and power.

The fight was ended midway through the fourth round as Warburton's team called a halt to proceedings, and former Kings Heath amateur Conway could celebrate a 23rd professional win of his career, the the his biggest title to date.

“I knew all through training camp this wasn’t going to go 12 rounds," said Conway.

"I’m finally sitting down on my punches and as you could see I went to the head early on and in the fourth round I thought ‘let’s take it down now’."

Kieron Conway chats to Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn after his British middleweight title success over Gerome Warburton (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Conway was fighting on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Johnny Fisher and David Allen, which was won convincingly by the latter.

Also fighting were George Liddard and Aaron Sutton at middleweight, with Liddard winning in the fifth round to reportedly set up a showdown with Conway for the British title later this year.