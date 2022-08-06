Northampton boxer Kieron Conway 'excited' as he makes ring return in Sheffield

Kieron Conway after the weight-in at Sheffield (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

The Team Shoe-Box fighter last fought in October last year, when he saw off JJ Metcalf on points in Liverpool.

At the turn of the year, Conway decided to undergo operations on his hands to sort out injuries that have been affecting him for a long time, and it has been a long road back to full fitness.

But he is back in the ring on Saturday as he takes on Trenal, with the fight coming just six weeks ahead of Conway's big title fight against American Austin Williams in Las Vegas, when he will be aiming to win the WBA International Middlewight crown.

Kieron Conway squares up to Gregory Trenel at the weigh-in (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

The fight is on the undercard of the British super lightweight title fight between Dalton Smith and Sam O'Maison, and Conway can't wait to get stuck in to the action again.

"I am excited to be back," said Conway, who goes into the fight with a record of 17 wins, two defeats ane one draw.

"It's good to be back for fight week, in the fight week hotel, and now we have got the weigh-in out of the way all that has to be done is the good bit.

"It has been a long time, it's nearly a year since my last fight.

"The injury had been troubling me for a long time, and I just want to let it go now and see what it is like in the ring."

Trenal has stepped in as a late replacement, but has a decent professional record, winning 16 and losing eight of his 26 bouts.

"I don't know too much about him because he was brought in late, but I will have a nice long watch of him," Conway told the InTu Boxing YouTube channel.

"I hope he comes and really wants to put on a show, because I need that for myself, not for anybody else.

"I want to perform well, I want to get the job done and I want to do it in good fashion, and make sure I stay nice and safe doing it."

The fight could be seen as something of a warm-up for that fight against Williams on September 17 - but Conway is certainly not treating it as such.

He admits that when it comes to avoiding injury, the trip to Vegas may be at the back of his mind, but he knows he has a job to do against a dangerous opponent, and won't take that challenge lightly.

"It's probably there a little bit, but that is not overlooking this fight at all," said Conway, whose nickname is Too Class.

"I need to make sure I don't pick up an injury, that I don't do anything silly that leads to something that might hinder my training for the next fight.