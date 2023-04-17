Kieron Conway was a winner over Jorge Silva in Nottingham in February

The Team Shoe-Box fighter will return to the ring in Manchester on May 27, where he will be targeting a win that will set up a tilt at the British middleweight title.

The winner of the Conway versus Udofia bout is set to take on British champion Denzel Bentley, who defended his crown in impressive style with a first round knockout of Kieran Smith in London on Saturday.

Conway will be making a quick return to the ring, having seen off Jorge Silva on points in Nottingham in February.

That was his first fight since losing on points to to American Austin Williams in Las Vegas in September.

The fight against Udofia will be 26-year-old Conway's 24th as a professional, and he will be aiming for his 20th victory - having made it clear he is targeting that British title in 2023.

Speaking ahead of the win over Silva, Conway declared: "I need to put my foot on the gas and get my career back on track as I want to use this year to rebuild.

"I want to keep all of my fights here in the UK. I want to win a British title, I don’t care who’s got that."

Udofia, who hails from Luton, is three years Conway's senior and has an impressive pro record, winning 18 of his 19 fights.

His only loss came in May last year at the hands of Bentley as he was edged out in their showdown for the vacant British title on a split decision.

The clash between Conway and Udofia is on the undercard of the WBA World Featherweight title clash between Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood.

Also on the bill is Jack Catterall, who takes on Darragh Foley, with all the action being shown live on DAZN.

In what is going to be a busy time for Northampton boxing, Conway's fight against Udofia will be staged just seven days after Chantelle Cameron's huge clash with Katie Taylor in Dublin.