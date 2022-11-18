Northampton boxer James well set for southpaw Parker in European title clash

Eithan James fights Connor Parker for the WBO European Super Lightweight title on Saturday night

The pair clash for the vacant WBO European Super Lightweight title over 10 rounds at the Telford international Centre on Saturday night, with the action being broadcast live on BT Sport.

James is targeting a 10th straight win as a professional and wants to claim his first title, but he comes up against a fighter in Parker who has lost just once in 15 bouts, and that was against Sam Maxwell for this same title three years ago.

Parker is the best fighter James will have faced in his pro career, and he will offer up a very stern test for the Team Shoe-Box man, not least because he is a southpaw.

Eithan James travelled to Las Vegas in September to watch fellow Team Shoe-Box professional Kieron Conway lose narrowly to Austin Williams

Some boxers have issues when they come up against fighters that aren't orthodox, but that is not going to be a problem for James, who believes Parker's style may even play right into his hands.

James is naturally orthodox in stance, but he is renowned for his ability to switch to southpaw at any point mid-fight, something that he feels he may not have to do as much because he is up against a lefty.

"I like fighting southpaws," said James, who at 22 is five years younger than Parker.

"Most of the time I switch to southpaw because I like finding the angles and the shots that come with that.

Eithan James was delighted to see fellow Northamptonian Chantelle Cameron become the undisputed world champion at super lightweight

"Now I can find that in orthodox, which is my natural stance, then I think it will be a lot easier for me and I will enjoy it more.

"I will probably still switch though, because I have seen things with him that I can do when I am southpaw.

"I have been doing some top sparring against southpaws anyway, we have Ben Vaughan at the gym who is good, a couple of others lads in the gym as well, and then I have been sparring Kaisee Benjamin, who fought Dalton Smith for the British title.

"It has all been good preparation."

Saturday's fight is James' first outing since June, when he claimed a points win against Lee Connolly over eight rounds.

It is his first fight scheduled for 10 rounds, a distance Parker has never fought over either, and he is expecting his opponent to be just as hungry as he is to get his hands on a belt.

"Hopefully he is coming to win, and not just going in there for the money," said James, who is nicknamed 'Jammy'.

"But I believe he is coming to fight, otherwise I don't think he would have taken it.

"I don't think he is that sort of lad, he is from a fighting family, and I think he will want to pick up the title just as much as me – but I don't think that will be happening."

It has been a great few weeks for Northampton boxing, with Chantelle Cameron becoming the women's undisputed world champion at super lightweight a fortnight ago, and James would love to bring another title back to the town this weekend.

That was something his Shoe-Box stable-mate Kieron Conway was narrowly unable to do in September, as he lost out on points in his WBA International Middleweight clash with American Austin Williams in Las Vegas.

But James intends to use both of his fellow town fighters as inspirations.

James travelled to the States to watch Conway, and he admitted: “It is the first time I have got goosebumps watching a fight.

"When I was out there I was itching to fight, and it has just got me up and ready for my fight.

"To see what can come of nothing after being successful, and hopefully I can be out there soon, and fighting abroad anywhere would be nice.

"Hopefully it happens sooner rather than later."

And on Cameron, he added: "Yeah, I watched the fight and Chantelle totally dominated the fight. I didn't think the gap between them would be as wide as that.

"She performed well and she is now undisputed.

"The aim for me is to go out there and win world titles as well, and I think what she has done has gone under the radar.

"I don't think Chantelle has got enough recognition for what she has done.

"I have known her since I was very young, and her dad used to do some work with mine, and it is great for her, and she is obviously doing good things for Northampton.

"Hopefully all of us can now take off after that and get our chances as well."