Northampton boxer James shows his Cobblers colours as he eases to sixth win out of six

Northampton's Eithan James sported his new claret and white shorts in his win over Matar Sambou in Birmingham

And the 20-year-old was delighted to take another step on his career path, with his performance in the fight against the 37-year-old from Senegal another ‘little progression’.

James was a clear points winner, claiming the super-lightweight contest 60-54, and he was pleased with his performance on the Night Of Champions bill.

“Everything went to plan, and it was a good performance,” said James. “The lad was no mug, and he was definitely better than his record said.

“I did get a little cut, but that was nothing to worry about and I got the win.”

And he added: “It’s all about little progressions.

“That is two six-rounders I have had now, and I will now go for another six or an eight on the next one, and keep slowly making progress.”

The Team Shoe-Box fighter’s coach, James Conway, was certainly happy with the former Kings Heath amateur’s showing, saying: “I was really pleased.

Eithan James celebrates his win over Matar Sambou

“Everything he and we wanted him to improve on he did, so it was great.”

And James was quick to praise the Team Shoe-Box team, adding: “My performances are getting better, and I can only put that down to what is happening in training, because it’s coming from nowhere else.

“So if the performances are getting better then something must be going right.”

Another plus on the night was the fact crowds were in attendance.

Eithan James on the offensive against Matar Sambou

It was the first time James had fought in front of a live audience since before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, and he was delighted to get plenty of backing from the stands.

“It was good, and a great experience to have the crowds back,” said James.

“We had good support, with around 200 travelling up from Northampton, and they were there in full force.”

There was another strong Northampton element to the fight night, with James sporting his new-look claret and white boxing shorts for the first time.

Matar Sambou is kept at arm's length by Eithan James

And he is now hoping they may become something of a trademark.

“The shorts were in Cobblers colours, and they will probably be staying around for a while. Everybody loved it,” said James.

“The colours stand out a lot, and it looks smart.”

Once his fight was over, James was also able to enjoy his victory with family and friends in Birmingham.

“I had all my family staying up, so afterwards we went out and had a little party,” he revealed. “I then went back to my apartment with my mates and chilled.”

But although he enjoyed the Bank Holiday weekend, James is already back in the Team Shoe-Box gym on Harlestone Road in Northampton, and working towards his next fight, which will be this side of Christmas.

Eithan James gets ready to pounce during his win over Matar Sambou

“I have been told that I should be back out in November,” said the former amateur national champion.

“We will hopefully have it confirmed in a couple of weeks what date that will be on. It will also be back on TV, back on BT Sport.

“That will probably be the end of it this year, and we would then aim to get back out in February or March next year.”