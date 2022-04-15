Northampton boxer James fired up for toughest fight yet

Eithan James is aiming to maintain his 100 per cent record as a professional in Telford on Saturday

The 21-year-old Northampton fighter is aiming to make it eight wins out of eight as a professional, but he knows he is going to be in for a battle against an opponent 11 years his senior at the Telford international Centre.

Fields has lost his past three fights, but prior to that had won five out of six bouts, picking up that Midlands title along the way. He is going to be a tough nut to crack for Team Shoe-Box ace James, something he is well prepared for.

Saturday’s fight is James’ first since he saw off Stu Greener over eight rounds in November last year, and he is looking forward to getting back in the ring.

"The preparation has been good, we have got some good sparring in, and we are ready for the fight,” said James. "The break has been a bit longer than I wanted, I was hoping to have three months out and then get back in, but I am ready now."

On his opponent Fields, who has a record of 10 wins, two draws and 11 losses in his 23 fights, James said: “He is going to be my hardest opponent to date.

"He is a lot better than his record suggests, so I am not going in there under any illusions he is a journeyman, I know what he is capable of, and I know he is going to be there for all eight rounds.

"He has been in with a lot of good fighters, and has only lost to good lads, he has been at the top level and has done a lot more rounds than I have, so I know he is experienced."

James’ professional career has gone totally to plan so far, and he knows he has to keep taking on tougher challenges to move up the rankings.

"I want to keep progressing, and keep taking steps up,” said the former Kings Heath amateur. “And hopefully my next fight will be pushing on to some sort of title.

"This is what you expect, you expect each fight to bet getting harder, with me having to prove myself each time. But I can’t look past this next fight, as this is going to be one of the most awkward ones I have had.”

So what is it about Fields that is going to be such a challenge for super lightweight James?

"I think he is going to come forward for all eight rounds," said the town fighter.

"I am going to have to pick my angles and move, and then sometimes I am going to have to mix it up a bit, because moving forward for eight rounds isn't am option.

"I am going to have to dig deep and trade with him a little bit."

Being out of the ring for more than five months has given James the chance to develop his skills without that competitive edge, so what has he been up working on?

"We have had so long away that I have kept things ticking over," he said.

"Obviously, I have been working on little bits, improving things, but that has been just the basics, nothing major yet.

"It has just been about getting fit, getting eight-rounds fit, because we are at eight rounds now and that is where we want to stay, we don't want to drop back down.

"So I have been learning to pace myself for those rounds."