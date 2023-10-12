Northampton boxer Fail happy to be tested as he makes it 10 wins out of 10

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The 26-year-old Far Cotton ace went the full eight rounds against Emilov, who is six years Fail's senior, and had to come through a tough fight that saw him cut for the first time as a pro, a clash of heads doing the damage above his left eye.

Fail managed to get on top of his very game opponent and finished the super-welterweight contest strongly to claim a 78-74 win on referee Mark Bates' scorecard at the York Hall in Bethnel Green, and he was delighted with his night's work.

"It was a good fight, and he (Emilov) came to win and he was tough," said Fail.

Carl Fail made it 10 wins out of 10 as professional on Friday night (Picture: James Chance/Getty Images)

"He came in heavy as well, and it was a good fight for me, a good learning experience as well to get the eight rounds in and to not have it all my own way.

"I kept saying to people that so far in my career I hadn't really got out of second gear, but this guy pushed me and I had to adjust in there.

"I took a headbutt early in the fight which gave me a cut, something I've never had as a pro, so I had to adjust to that as well, so I think overall it was a really good learning fight for me, a lot of valuable experience.

"I was expecting it to be a tough fight, I had watched him before and in his 50 or so fights he has only been stopped once or twice, and you have to be tough and know your way around the ring for that to be the case.

"These guys, when they have had 50 or 60 fights, they are harder than most prospects are, they have been there and done it, and the fact he came to win it made it a better fight as well.

"I knew I was going to have to be on the money to beat him."

The fight was Fail's third in 2023 and fourth in the space of 11 months, so he could be forgiven for putting his feet up until the new year, but that is not his intention.

"I have a few niggling injuries, so my main focus this week is to rehab them so that I am 100 per cent, and then as soon as that is done I would like to squeeze one more fight in in December if I can," he said.

"Hopefully it can be for a title as well, but I will have to speak to my team next week. I know my coach wants me to fight again this year, and I want to as well, so we will see.

"If we don't squeeze one in, then I will be working hard over Christmas and be out early next year."

Whenever he does return to the ring, Fail is keen to get the chance to compete for a title, and he is not fussy about which particular belt he can get around his waist.

"I will fight for any title,” admitted Fail, whose brother Ben is expected to aim for his fifth straight win as a pro at the end of next month.

"We have said we would like to go the domestic route, and go for the English or Southern Area first, but I think they are all pretty busy, so we will have to see.

"That is for my manager and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) to sort out.

"I will just do my job, and I will keep fighting and keep winning, and see where it takes me.

"Whatever happens, 2024 is going to be a massive year for me and Ben. The year we have had so far it has gone perfectly, with the fights we have had, and the exposure.