But the Team Shoe-Box fighter is backing himself to claim his first senior belt.

The Northampton boxer goes into the bout defending a record of nine wins in nine professional fights, but knows he is getting into the ring with a class act in Parker, who has 14 wins and just one defeat in his career to date.

That loss came exactly three years when he was beaten by Sam Maxwell when challenging for the same European title in Birmingham, the fighter from Burton-on-Trent being stopped in the seventh.

Eithan James is targeting a 10th straight win as a professional, and the European title, this weekend

James and Parker were initially due to do battle in an English title eliminator at Pride Park back in May, but Parker had to withdraw through injury, and the contest will finally take centre stage this weekend - with European honours on the line.

And James, who at 22 is five years Parker's junior, can't wait.

"Preparation has been good, and we have had a full camp for it," said James, who last fought in early June when he saw off Lee Connelly on points over eight rounds.

"I have been out of the ring for six months, so I just can't wait to get back in there, and everything has gone to plan so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Parker (right) in action against Sam Maxwell back in 2019

"I have been busy, been in the gym, just not fighting."

James has been itching to get a crack at a title for the past 12 months, and he finally gets his chance this weekend, with the Parker clash on the undercard of the European super bantamweight title clash between Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta.

The show is being broadcast live on BT Sport, and James said: "Hopefully I can pick up my first title and then roll on from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a good title to win, and the last person to have it was the British champion anyway (Maxwell), so it is not just a little title, it is a decent one and I want to win it.

"We are back on BT Sport, higher up the card this time, and I am working my way up slowly.

"But as soon as I start winning these titles, and fighting good people, then I will get even more recognition, and that's what I want."

Southpaw Parker is going to be a real challenge for James though, who admitted: "He will be the best boxer on my record, but that is what I want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want people that are actually going to come to win, and I think this will be a battle of boxing which I think will suit me better, and we will see a better performance."

One big advantage James may have over his opponent is ring-time and fitness.

In the three years since his loss to Maxwell, Parker has had just two fights, both over only four rounds, with the most recent one in March.

In the same time frame since 2019, James has had seven fights, all of which have gone the distance, with the most recent two being eight-rounders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's title fight is scheduled for 10 rounds, and James knows he will be able to cope if the contest goes that far - although he's not sure the same can be said of Parker, who has fought just eight rounds in three years, and never gone beyond the seventh in any contest.

"He has been quite inactive, but he has fought for this title before against Sam Maxwell, and the only person he has lost to is a British champion," said a respectful James.

"So it is difficult to see where he is actually at right now, but I am thinking I am above all of them, and I have to go in there thinking that.

"Going from eight to 10 rounds is probably not that big of a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have had a lot of eight-rounders now, I have been fit for all of them, and I have gone the distance in all of those fights as well.

"The number of rounds doesn't really bother me that much, and hopefully it will bother him a bit, as he has only been doing fours and sixes for the past couple of years.

"I have been active, even in lockdown I was quite active, although in the past few months I haven't been, but this is going to be my third fight this year.

"So you can't say I haven't been busy, so I am looking forward to doing the rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad