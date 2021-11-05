Northampton boxer Eithan James targeting a super seven!

Northampton boxer Eithan James is aiming for a seventh straight professional win

James takes on Greener at the Utilita Arena as part of the undercard of Zach Parker’s WBO world super-middleweight title clash with Marcus Morrison, with the action being shown live on BT Sport.

The Team Shoe-Box fighter will be making his seventh appearance as a professional, and will be fighting over eight rounds for the first time against his 30-year-old opponent from Bath.

Super-lightweight James has a 100 per cent record since turning professional, and although he is expecting a tricky encounter against Greener, who has won three and lost six of his pro fights, he is confident of stretching that winning run.

And when he does, he wants to start collecting some titles.

“I have seen him (Greener) box before, so I know what he is going to come and do,” said James, who trains out of James Conway’s gym on Harlestone Road in Northampton.

“It has been a bit of a better camp for me because my opponent hasn’t changed at the last minute, so we haven’t had to change our gameplan. So everything has been going to plan, and hopefully it will do on the night as well.

“I would probably say he is going to be one of the toughest opponents I have had.

"I have watched a couple of videos of his fights and he is game to come and fight, so hopefully that is the case on Saturday, which would be a good thing for me.

“Then I can have a good scrap with someone who is actually coming to fight, and hopefully I will come back with another win.”

And he added: “It is scheduled for eight rounds, and that will be good too. It gives me another two rounds on top and will give me more time to wear him down.

“This fight also gives me a good standing for a title fight after this, hopefully.

“Doing an eight-rounder is good, and then I will be aiming to do a 10-rounder around March. I would like to look at the English or an Area title fight. I want to be getting in against some good fighters, and start winning some titles.”

James will have a significant height and reach advantage over Greener, and that is something the 21-year-old is well accustomed to.

“I am used to people being smaller than me,” he admitted. “I have had it all the way through the amateurs and I have had it all the way through the pros now too.

“It is getting used to me being able to just stay in my rhythm and it will probably be a difficult fight for me when I come up against somebody the same height as I am, as I am not used to it.

“But I will change and adapt when the time comes.”

James is set to be cheered on by around 150 travelling fans from Northampton, and he says he feels in better shape than he ever has done.

He also feels he is now developing the power that could see him soon claim a first KO win of his fledgling career.

“I have been based in Northampton for the camp, and we have had some good sparring, and everything has gone well,” said James.

“I am starting to get a bit more power, I am growing and getting bigger even though I am still at the same weight, so hopefully we will see a bit more power coming through in my fights.

“It would be nice to have a stoppage on my record, but I am not too fussed if it doesn’t come because I am not known for that. I have stayed in the gym, so everything is just adding on top now.

"I am doing eight rounds in this fight and I feel fitter than I was before, and that I am maturing into a good fighter.

“Everything is going to plan.”

The BT Sport Fight Night Boxing programme begins at 7.45pm on Saturday on BT Sport 1, with James’ fight scheduled to be the on the bill.

Full card

Super-middleweight: Zach Parker v Marcus Morrison

Middleweight: Nathan Heaney v Sladan Janjanin

Middleweight: Denzel Bentley v Sam Evans

Super Lightweight: Eithan James v Stu Greener

Lightweight: Ryan Garner v Pedro Manuel Gomes

Welterweight: Dylan Moran v TBA

Super Lightweight: William Hayden v Lee Connelly

Super Bantamweight: Andrew Cain v Uriel Lopez

Bantamweight: Raheem Muhammad v Reiss Taylor

Super Featherweight: Macauley Owen v Constantin Radoi