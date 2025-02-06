Northampton boxer Eithan James gets Commonwealth title chance

Team Shoe-Box professional Ethan James will fight for the welterweight Commonwealth title in March

Northampton boxer Eithan James will fight for the Commonwealth welterweight title in London next month.

The Team Shoe-Box fighter will take on the unbeaten Constantin Ursu for the vacant belt, topping the bill at the fight night at York Hall in Bethnel Green on Sunday, March 30.

James is aiming to claim the second major title of his career, having won the European title with a win over James Moorcroft in 2023, before surrendering that belt with a loss to Owen Cooper a year ago.

That was the first loss of James' professional career, and he bounced back in November with a comeback win over Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards in Birmingham.

That leaves the Queensberry Promotions fighter with a record of 13 wins from his 14 bouts, and the 24-year-old, nicknamed Jammy, is taking on another stiff challenge against Moldovan-born Ursu in front the DAZN cameras.

Hailing from Plymouth in Devon, the fight against James will be the first time Urso has challenged for a title.

The 24-year-old southpaw has won all 12 of his professional fights so far, including five by knockout, and he was last in action in December when he stopped Lewis Booth at the Brentwood Centre in Essex.

It is set to be a busy few weeks for the Team Shoe-Box camp, as they are also hosting a 'Fully Loaded' fight night at the Mercure Hotel in Northampton town centre on Friday, February 21.

The BCB Promotions show is set to feature nine bouts featuring a clutch of Shoe-Box professionals, with Ben 'Bomber' Vaughan headlining.

Also set to feature are Michael Stephenson, Nico Michael, Conner Downs, Klinton Baptiste, Tyselle Walfall, Doina Costin, Dempsey Madden and debutant Guillaume Azagier.

Vaughan and Stephenson are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering narrow defeats on their televised show debuts in Birmingham in November, while Michael is aiming to stretch his 100 per cent pro record to seven out of seven.

Tickets are available or the fight night, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing [email protected].