Northampton boxer Eithan James faces Moorcroft challenge for European title

The Team Shoe-Box fighter is pencilled in to take on fellow Englishman James Moorcroft in the title showdown at the Telford International Centre on Saturday, July 29.

Former Kings Heath amateur James, who is still only 22, will be aiming to claim his 12th straight win as a professional, and his first title.

The showdown is second on the bill to the Queensberry Promotions main event, which is the unbeaten Liam Davies' British, European and International title fight with Jason Cunningham.

Ethan James will fight for a European title at the end of July (Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Town fighter James will be up against an experienced campaigner in Moorcroft.

The 30-year-old, who hails from Wigan, has been a pro since 2017 and has had 21 bouts in his career so far.

Moorcroft has won 19 of those fights, seven of them by knockout, while also suffering two defeats, both of which were by knockout.

He is in form and has won his past three fights, bouncing back well from a sixth round stoppage loss to unbeaten Spaniard Jon Miguez in Bilbao 13 months ago.

The bout is also Moorcroft's first title fight.

Shoe-Box ace James has been out of the ring since he convincingly overcame Georgi Velichkov on points at the Copper Box Arena in London in April.

He was due to fight for the same European title last November, but his opponent Connor Parker was forced to withdraw less than 48 hours before the bout due to illness.

James will be hoping that everything goes to plan this time around.

It has also been announced that James won't be the only Northampton fighter on the bill

Fellow town man Ben Fail has been added to the card, against an as yet unnamed opponent.

Fail will be making his fourth appearance as a professional, and it sees him make a speedy return to the ring following his first round stoppage win over Bartosz Glowacki at York Hall in Bethnel Green last month.

He shared the bill with twin brother Carl on that occasion, but is expected to be on his own this time around.

