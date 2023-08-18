News you can trust since 1931
Northampton boxer Conway to take on Udofia in rescheduled British title eliminator

Northampton boxer Kieron Conway will return to the ring in October where he will be aiming to take the next step to becoming the British middleweight champion.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read

The Team Shoe-Box fighter will take on Linus Udofia for the WBA International middleweight title, with the bout also acting as a final eliminator for the British crown.

Conway's clash with Udofia will take place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday, October 7, and is on undercard of the all-British WBA World Featherweight title clash between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington.

Conway and Udofia were originally due to clash at the end of May, but the bout was postponed due to an injury to the Northampton fighter.

Northampton boxer Kieron Conway pictured after his win over Jorge Silva at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham in February (Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)Northampton boxer Kieron Conway pictured after his win over Jorge Silva at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham in February (Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Northampton boxer Kieron Conway pictured after his win over Jorge Silva at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham in February (Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
The winner of the October 7 showdown is set to take on British champion Denzel Bentley.

The Sheffield showdown will be 27-year-old Conway's first competitive action since he comfortably saw off Jorge Silva in Nottingham on February 18.

That was his 19th win in 23 career fights, and his first since losing on points to American Austin 'Ammo' Williams in Las Vegas in September, 2022.

Udofia, who hails from Luton, is three years Conway's senior and also has an impressive professional record, winning 18 of his 19 fights to date.

Luton's Linus Udofia will fight Kieron Conway in Sheffield in October (Picture: James Chance/Getty Images)Luton's Linus Udofia will fight Kieron Conway in Sheffield in October (Picture: James Chance/Getty Images)
Luton's Linus Udofia will fight Kieron Conway in Sheffield in October (Picture: James Chance/Getty Images)

His only loss came in May last year at the hands of Londoner Bentley as he was edged out in their showdown for the vacant British title on a split decision.

Udofia has fought once in the 15 months since that defeat, seeing off Robbie Chapman on points over six rounds in London on March 25.

The October 7 Matchroom Boxing show will be beamed live on DAZN.

