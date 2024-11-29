Northampton boxer Conway ready to take his frustration out on Kelly in title clash

Kieron Conway and Ryan Kelly are pictured with Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn at Thursday's pre-fight press conference in Birmingham (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Northampton boxer Kieron Conway is ready to take out a year of frustration on Ryan Kelly when the two battle it out for the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title in Birmingham on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old Team Shoe-Box fighter has competed just once in the past 13 months, a points win over Ainiwaer Yilixiati in the ill-fated Prize Fighter competition in Japan in July.

That fight was originally scheduled for the spring and put back, and following the win Conway's scheduled semi-final clash with Aaron McKenna was postponed, with unspecified problems leading to the tournament being called to a halt, with no news on if or when it will resume.

It has all added up to 13 months of uncertainty for Conway, and he says he can't wait to get back in the ring doing what he does best at the bp pulse LIVE Arena as part of the Matchroom Boxing fight night on Saturday.

Man on a mission... Kieron Conway talks to the media ahead of his fight in Birmingham on Saturday (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"I am feeling frustrated, it has been a long camp," said Conway, talking to the talking to Punchout Boxing YouTube channel.

"It has been a rollercoaster of a year, and I just want to get going now.

"I'm at the point now where I am frustrated, and I am going to have to take that out on Saturday, I am going to have to let that be seen."

Looking back on his stop-start year, Conway said: "The whole time with the prize fighter tournament has been frustrating, because there were date changes on multiple times, so being ready multiple times has been a frustration.

Michael Stephenson (right) pictured with Troy Jones and Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"That has paid a massive part in the frustration of this year, but I have had to stay focused. I have a family now, so I have to stay focused for them."

A former WBA Intercontinental middleweight and super-welterweight champion, Conway now has his sights set on the Commonwealth crown, and he believes a win could be a stepping stone to greater things.

"This title can open more doors," said the former Kings Heath amateur. "I got to world level, it didn't happen, it just wasn't my time.

"Maybe I was too young, too inexperienced, and I needed those experiences.

"I don't see it as a loss, I see it as a learning, and every single fight is a learning, even the wins.

"You learn from the wins as long as you have the right sort of mentality, which is what I have got, and I think this fight and this title will open more doors going forward."

Conway will take on Birmingham fighter Kelly on his home soil on Saturday, with bother fighters boasting similar professional records.

Conway has won 21 and drawn one of hos 25 bouts, while Kelly, who is two years older, has won 19 and drawn one of his 24 contests.

The pair do have a little bit of history having sparred together when they were both starting out on their professional paths, but Conway insists that will have no bearing on this weekend's contest.

"When I was first turning over pro years ago, I did a few rounds sparring with him here and there," said Conway of Kelly.

"I don't know how many times, but I there's not a lot to take from that, it was a long time ago.

"If it was sparring that was out of my league or something then I would remember, and I don't really remember too much about it.

"But I am definitely not that 18, 19-year-old boy that I was back then."

Conway's fight is on the undercard of the WBC Interim world flyweight clash between Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai, with the card also featuring another Shoe-Box fighter in Michael Stephenson.

The Bedford light heavyweight takes on Troy Jones for his English title belt.

The action is being shown live on DAZN.