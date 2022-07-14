Northampton boxer Conway lands huge Las Vegas date on Canelo versus Golovkin undercard

Northampton boxer Kieran Conway will take on Austin Williams in Las Vegas in September

And he will be competing on the undercard of one of the biggest fights of the year - the third blockbuster meeting between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin on September 17.

Conway, who has a professional record of 17 wins, one draw and two defeats, has been matched with unbeaten American Austin Williams, with the pair fighting for the vacant WBA International Middleweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

Team Shoe-Box fighter Conway hasn't been in the ring since last October when he saw off JJ Metcalf at the Liverpool Arena, having had to take time off to recover from operations on both of his hands.

Austin Williams celebrates his first round knockout of Chordale Booker at Madison Square Garden in April

The 26-year-old Northamptonian, nicknamed Too Class, has worked tirelessly to get himself boxing fit again, and he is excited to be given such a great opportunity against 'Ammo' Williams, who has a record of 11 wins in 11 fights.

The bout will be the second time Conway has fought on the undercard of a Canelo fight, having lost a split decision to Souleymane Cissokho in Texas last May.

That was a trip that saw Conway beset be visa and travel issues in the week before the fight, meaning he only had a couple of days to acclimatise and prepare - and the former Kings Heath amateur says he has learned those lessons.

“Last time out in the USA I made some mistakes," admitted Conway.

"I won’t make the same mistakes twice and I’m going there to catapult my career in the right direction on one of the biggest shows of the year.

"I can’t wait. I was made for the big stage and I’m going to show it.

“Williams is a decent fighter and won’t be underestimated, but he’s just another opponent to me and I’m coming to get a job done.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said: "“This is a cracking fight and a tough one to call.

“Ammo has come back with a bang and is looking spiteful and powerful as he moves up the WBA rankings, but Kieron came back well in his last outing in Liverpool and he won’t take a backwards step on a massive night for the Brit.”

Southpaw Williams is also 26, and has fought three times since Conway last donned the gloves - winning them all inside the distance.

In December he stopped Quatavious Cash in the second round at the MGM Grand in Vegas, and he then beat Javier Francisco Maciel at Alexandra Palace in London in February, stopping him in the sixth.

At the end of April he claimed the WBA Continental Americas Middleweight title by seeing off Chordale Booker with a first round stoppage at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Born in Milwaukee, he made his professional debut in 2019, has won nine of his 11 fights by KO and will undoubtedly be a dangerous opponent for Conway.

“It is my honor and a dream come true to open up the Canelo versus GGG III Pay-Per-View telecast,” said Williams.