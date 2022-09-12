Northampton boxer Conway gears up for 'life-changing' Las Vegas date

The Northampton boxer jetted off to the USA at the weekend ahead of this Saturday’s (Sept 17) date with the man they call 'Ammo', who boasts a 100 per cent professional record after 11 fights.

Conway takes on Williams for the vacant WBA International Middleweight title at the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena.

The fight is part of the undercard of the undisputed super-middleweight championship bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, and will be broadcast across the globe on DAZN.

Northampton's Kieron Conway is looking forward to making his Las Vegas debut

It is the latest in a string of high profile fights for the Team Shoe-Box star, who travels boasting a record of 18 wins, one draw and two losses, with his latest win coming just a few weeks ago as he saw off Gregory Trenel at the Sheffield Arena.

The trip to Vegas is a big challenge, with big rewards attached, and his father and coach, James Conway, knows that if the former Kings Heath amateur can claim a victory against the explosive Williams then the boxing world could be his oyster.

"It is a huge fight," said Team Shoe-Box boss James. "They are both top 20 in the world, and basically this is a borderline world title eliminator.

"If you get through this with a victory, then it is life changing because it's either the world title next, or a world title eliminator next.

"As far as I was concerned, you don't turn down these sorts of fights. We never turn fights down as it is, but it would make no sense not to take this on. When you hear of people who won't take on the fight, you think 'what is their ambition in the sport?'

"We always think, this is the opportunity, and this is what we have to do to get through it. The philosophy of our gym is 'give me a chance and I will take it'."

Williams goes into the showdown with Conway having won nine of his 11 fights inside the distance, with his most recent encounter against Chordale Booker at Madison Square Garden in New York lasting just 145 seconds.