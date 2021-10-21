Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron to headline at The O2 Arena after Dillian White withdrawal

Chantelle Cameron will headline the Matchroom Boxing show at The O2 Arena in London next Saturday

The show was supposed to be led by the the WBC Interim world heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Otto Wallin, but White pulled out of the fight on Wednesday night due to a shoulder injury.

There were reports that the O2 show may be postponed as a result, but Matchroom boss and promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed the event is going ahead - and top of the bill will be Cameron's world title fight with American Mary McGee.

Hearn tweeted: "After an MRI scan on his shoulder today and consultation with the specialist, unfortunately @dillianwhyte is not fit to fight on October 30.

"The show will proceed without Dillian and we look forward to seeing him back in the ring shortly."

It means that Northampton ace Cameron's dream of becoming the the undisputed super lightweight champion of the world remains on course.

The 30-year-old is the reigning WBC world champion and takes on IBF champion McGree as part of the super lightweight unification tournament dubbed 'The Road To Unification'.

Cameron is hoping to beat McGee to set up a unification 'final' against the winner of the November contest between Kali Reis and Jessica Camara, who between them hold the WBA, WBO and IBO world titles.

Chantelle Cameron works out with coach Jamie Moore

And she will now be the main event on the Matchroom show that will be beamed around the world on streaming service DAZN.

"It is amazing just to be given this chance," said Cameron. "Since I have turned professional it has always been my dream to become undisputed, and now it is two fights away from being possible.

"Just to be boxing good, tough opponents, good champions, strong champions has motivated me and has excited me.

"It has given me that kick where I think I can really show what I can do now, and I am going to be in some great fights."

Cameron will go into the fight against McGee defending a 100 per cent professional record of 14 wins out of 14, with eight knockouts.

Her American opponent has an impressive record of her own, having won 27 of her 30 fights, with 15 of those by knockout, although she has lost on three occasions.

McGee also hasn't stepped into a ring since February, 2020, when she beat Deanha Hobbs, whereas Cameron fought as recently as May when she defended her world title with a dominant win over the veteran Melissa Hernandez in Las Vegas.

So does Cameron think her opponent's lack of activity could play into her hands?

"I would never be complacent, and I am going to picture it as she (McGee) is going to be ready and going to be just as hungry as me, and just eager as to me to get this belt," said former Kings Heath amateur Cameron.

"She wants my belt and I want hers, and ring-rust may have an affect.