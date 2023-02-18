Northampton boxer Carl Fail wants English title chance after claiming eighth straight win

Carl Fail lands a body blow on Serge Ambomo at York Hall on Friday night

Carl Fail wants to fight for the English super welterweight title, and he wants to do it as soon as possible.

The Northampton boxer, who is nicknamed ‘The Chosen One’, made it eight wins out of eight as a professional with an emphatic points win over the experienced Serge Ambomo at York Hall in Bethnel Green on Friday night.

The fight was first up on Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions show that was shown live on BT Sport, and southpaw Fail once again impressed as he claimed a comfortable victory against an opponent who was making his 51st appearance as a pro.

Carl Fail claimed a points win over Serge Ambomo at York Hall on Friday night

Fail was making his second appearance since signing with the influential Warren and won every round in the view of referee Lee Every.

And afterwards the Far Cotton man was quick to make it known he is ready to take his career on to the next level – which he hopes means challenging Sam Gilley for his English crown.

Gilley claimed the title in November, 2021, and has made two defences so far - one of them against Fail's fellow Northamptonian Drew Brown.

Gilley last defended the belt at the end of last year when beating Sean Robinson on a unanimous points decision.

Carl Fail connects with Serge Ambomo during his super welterweight win on Friday night

After his win, Fail told the Queensberry Promotions media team: "This is what me and my brother (his twin, Ben) were born to do, and I really believe that.

"This is all we have ever wanted to do and we are going to go to the top.

"I am ready for a belt now, and I have made that clear.

"I can't keep saying it, I want to stay humble, but I also want the opportunities now.

"I boxed an undefeated fighter on my debut (Jordan Dujon), and I think he is now fighting for the WBO European title, so I want my opportunity now and I am going to take it, whoever wants.

"There is the English title, I don't know if Sam Gilley is vacating it or if he wants to fight me I will fight him. I want these fights."

Stepping up to title level would mean fighting over 10 rounds, which is not something Fail has yet had to do.

But he has no doubt whatsoever that he will take such a leap in his stride.

"Did I look tired out there?," said the 26-year-old.

"I am ready, I work hard in the gym and I don't mess about.

"Me and my brother trained over Christmas and I have got him on my back all the time, because he knows where I want to go.