Northampton boxer Carl Fail targeting Midlands title success in big comeback fight

Northampton's Carl Fail will this weekend fight for the first time since October, 2023

Carl Fail makes his long-awaited return to the ring in Bournemouth on Saturday - and the Northampton fighter is determined to come back with a bang!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old has been out of action for 20 months due to a troublesome elbow injury, but this weekend he resumes his career as he takes on the dangerous Amir Abubaker from Coventry for the Midlands super welterweight title.

Both fighters go into the bout with unblemished records, with Far Cotton fighter Fail having won all 10 of his professional fights and Abubaker having claimed nine out of nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contest is on the undercard of the British, European and Commonwealth super featherweight clash between Ryan Garner and Reece Bellotti at the Bournemouth International Centre, with the Queensberry promotion being shown live on DAZN.

Fail could have been excused for taking on a lesser fighter as he hits the comeback trail, but the town man is in a rush to pick up where he left off when beating Angel Emilov back in October, 2023.

He may not have had a bout for 20 months, but thanks to his hard work and dedication in the gym over all that time, working alongside twin brother and fellow pro Ben, he insists he is fighting fit and ready to go.

"It has been a long time out, too long to be honest," said Fail. "I had a problem with my elbows, but although I have been out of the ring, I have still been in the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is why I have taken such a high risk fight straight away, because it's not as if I have had two years out and done nothing and gone stale.

"I have been in the gym, I have been working, I have been around Ben and the boys, and if anything I feel fresher than I did before."

Fail knows Abubaker will provide stiff opposition, and he said: "He is undefeated and has a high knockout ratio, so I think he whacks a bit, but other than that I don't know too much about him.

"It is a good fight, it's a 50/50 fight, and that is what people want to see. It's what I am in boxing for, it is what me and Ben live for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn't have come back into the ring and fought a journeyman again, I don't get anything from that as I have been in this game too long to go backwards.

"My vision is now forward, forward, forward.

"I have a 100 per cent focus on this fight, it is for the Midlands title and it is also a British eliminator, so it is high stakes and a big step in the right direction towards what I want.

"I have trained extremely hard, I have sacrificed everything and done everything I am supposed to do.

"I am going into that ring very confident, and I am ready to put on a performance."