Northampton boxer Carl Fail aiming to rule the world

Northampton middleweight Carl Fail is setting out to conquer the boxing world.

By Matthew Bozeat
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:37 am
Fail spelled out his ambitions ahead of his fifth professional fight, which will be in Watford on Saturday, February 26.

“It’s not all about the money, it’s about leaving a legacy,” said the 25-year-old southpaw, a product of the Far Cotton gym on Towcester Road where he trained with John Daly since he was 12 years old, alongside twin brother Ben.

“I do this because I love boxing and because I want to eventually be a world champion.

“That’s the ultimate goal.

“I want to box for the British title in Northampton and then I want to win the world title.”

Fail has made a promising start.

He turned professional last year after an amateur career that peaked with silver medals at the European under-22 and European Union championships in 2018 – and has made a big impression in his first four fights.

Carl Fail in action during his win over Jose Manuel Clavero in December

On his debut, Fail was matched with 4-0 prospect Jordan Dujon and outpointed him, then stopped stubborn journeymen Kristaps Zulgis and Jake Bray before coming through a good test against former Spanish champion Jose Manuel Clavero last December.

Clavero was a proud veteran who had been matched tough in his 33-fight career and the way Fail dealt with him impressed former world champion Barry Jones, who was commentating on the six-round fight.

Fail said: “I wanted tough tests early in my career.

“Anyone can blow over 10 journeymen in the first rounds, but then you come unstuck when you have a hard 10 rounder.

“When I step up to 10 rounds, I will already have had some tough tests. I will be ready. I want to get asked questions every time I fight – and answer them.

“I could fight for titles this year, but I leave that up to my coach.

“I think I could fight for titles now, but I need to take the right steps at the right time. I have to listen to the right people and be patient.”

