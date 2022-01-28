Northampton boxer Carl Fail aiming to rule the world

Fail spelled out his ambitions ahead of his fifth professional fight, which will be in Watford on Saturday, February 26.

“It’s not all about the money, it’s about leaving a legacy,” said the 25-year-old southpaw, a product of the Far Cotton gym on Towcester Road where he trained with John Daly since he was 12 years old, alongside twin brother Ben.

“I do this because I love boxing and because I want to eventually be a world champion.

“That’s the ultimate goal.

“I want to box for the British title in Northampton and then I want to win the world title.”

Fail has made a promising start.

He turned professional last year after an amateur career that peaked with silver medals at the European under-22 and European Union championships in 2018 – and has made a big impression in his first four fights.

Carl Fail in action during his win over Jose Manuel Clavero in December

On his debut, Fail was matched with 4-0 prospect Jordan Dujon and outpointed him, then stopped stubborn journeymen Kristaps Zulgis and Jake Bray before coming through a good test against former Spanish champion Jose Manuel Clavero last December.

Clavero was a proud veteran who had been matched tough in his 33-fight career and the way Fail dealt with him impressed former world champion Barry Jones, who was commentating on the six-round fight.

Fail said: “I wanted tough tests early in my career.

“Anyone can blow over 10 journeymen in the first rounds, but then you come unstuck when you have a hard 10 rounder.

“When I step up to 10 rounds, I will already have had some tough tests. I will be ready. I want to get asked questions every time I fight – and answer them.

“I could fight for titles this year, but I leave that up to my coach.