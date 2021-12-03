Northampton boxer Carl Fail aiming to end year on a high as he makes York Hall debut

Northampton boxer Carl Fail

The 24-year-old super middleweight will be making his fourth appearance as a pro, and takes on experienced Spanish fighter Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero in the famous old venue.

The fight will arguably be the sternest test yet for the former Far Cotton amateur, as he is taking on a 37-year-old who has bags of experience and fighting nous.

Clavero has a more than respectable professional record of 16 wins, 16 defeats and one draw from his 33 fights, and as recently as September he fought for the Spanish super welterweight title, losing on points after 10 rounds to Jose Gregorio Suero.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the fact that Fail is willing to take on such an opponent at such an early stage of his own career shows what the Northampton 24-year-old is all about.

“He is very experienced but my coach doesn’t just want me to have blow over fights,” said Fail, who made it three pro wins out of three when beating Jake Bray in his most recent fight at The Deco in Northampton in October.

“He is going to come and he is going to have a go at me, and he likes to have a fight so it should be entertaining.”

And he added: “This is my fourth fight since I made my debut in March, which is good, but we want to be having more fights if I am honest.

“Next year we will be looking to push for six or seven fights minimum.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s the more fights the better, because I will learn more and gain more experience and the better I will be.

“I am in the gym all year, I am always training hard. I have taken two fights at short notice already, and if we stay in the gym we stay ready.”

Fail has been delighted with his preparations for Friday’s encounter, which has included a 10-round spar with the highly-rated Bradley ‘The Sting’ Rea. The Clavero clash is scheduled to be played out over six rounds, but Fail feels he is ready to step that up in the near future.

“I am a six to 12-round fighter,” he said. “I sparred Brad Rea last week over 10 rounds, so I am getting more and more comfortable and getting the rounds in.

“That’s what it’s all about, getting the rounds in, getting the experience, getting the sparring in and then doing it in the fight, that is how I am going to build.”

It will be Fail’s first time boxing at York Hall.

He is set to be cheered on by more than 100 of his own supporters and he can’t wait.

“This is my first time there and it is somewhere I have always wanted to box,” said Fail.

“I am very excited about it to be honest, as I have heard the atmosphere is unbelievable with it being a small arenea, but with the balcony all around you it looks brilliant.

“I have a good support coming as well, so I am looking forward to it.”

The fight will be broadcast live on iFL TV on YouTube, with Fail’s clash scheduled to be the fifth on the scheduled nine-fight card.