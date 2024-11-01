Northampton boxer Cameron 'hungrier than ever' as she sets sights on Katie Taylor 'revenge'

Chantelle Cameron was defeated by Katie Taylor in Dublin last November

Chantelle Cameron insists she is 'hungrier than ever' to regain her crown as the undisputed champion of the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Northampton fighter makes no secret of the fact she is being driven by revenge and burning desire, desperate to get the opportunity to set the record straight and beat Katie Taylor for a second time.

Cameron returns to the ring on Saturday night (Nov 2) at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham when she takes on Sweden's Patricia Berghult, defending the WBC Interim super-lightweight title she won in July when seeing off Elhem Mekhaled on points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a second fight under new coach Grant Smith and a second bout with new promoters, Frank Warren’s Queensberry.

Chantelle Cameron is determined to get back her world title belts

It is also her second fight since that painful night in Dublin 11 months ago when she lost her rematch with Irish superstar Taylor, and all her of her world super-lightweight titles into the bargain.

It proved to be a night of change for Cameron.

In the wake of the contentious points loss she split amicably from long-time trainer Jamie Moore, and not so amicably from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, with the town fighter feeling playing second fiddle to stable-mate Taylor.

There was also the little matter of Taylor and her team refusing to agree to a 'trilogy' showdown, with Cameron having won the first fight between the pair six months earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, a year on, Cameron still wants that trilogy fight, and the chance to prove she has the beating of Taylor, who defends the belts she won from Cameron against Amanda Serrano on November 15.

“I’m on a mission," Cameron told SportsBoom. "I was at the top of the tree, and I’ve come tumbling down.

"Now I know where I want to be again, so I’m hungrier than ever. I’m hungrier now than I was before I become undisputed and I want it more than ever.

“I was on top of the mountain beating Katie Taylor the first time; it was such a massive achievement, and obviously when we had the rematch and I lost that, it set me back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I lost the belts and now I’ve got to force my hand to Katie (Taylor) or Amanda (Serrano) if she beats Katie. I’ve got to force that against her to get a shot at my titles.”

And she added: “I don’t think I’m the sort of opponent that people want to fight because of my style. But now I know it’s going to be tough to get that shot.

“I was kind of forced into having the rematch (with Taylor), but, when I lost, her team didn’t want to fight me again, which is entirely up to them. But I didn’t have that advantage.

“So now I know where I stand and it’s going to be a lot harder for me to get my redemption than it would be for anyone else really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back on the past year or so since losing to Taylor, Cameron admits: "It’s pretty rubbish, I'm not going to lie.

"Since last November, it has been very hard, but I can’t be miserable about it, there’s no point in moaning or being a bad loser.

"I am a bad loser, I think any boxer isn’t a good loser; like, why would you do this sport at all if you were a good loser?

“It is very hard because I was at the pinnacle, and one loss, it really does define you, and it definitely defined me because I’m back at the drawing board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although the talk is of winning back her belts and becoming the undispited champion of the world again, Cameron admits her desire to beat Taylor is not driven by those rewards.

“I want my redemption against Katie," she said. "If I say that I want my titles back more, I’d be lying to myself.

"I couldn’t care less about the belts, I want my revenge on Katie Taylor. Honestly, I can’t lie.”

For now though, all thoughts of revenge and redemption have to be put to one side as Cameron prepares for a tough looking fight against Berghult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swede is a former WBC and IBO World super-welterweight champion who lost her latest title in a unification match with WBO beltholder Natasha Jonas in 2022.

The 30-year-old has lost just one of 18 fights in a nine-year professional career and demands respect, which she will get from Cameron.

“I respect every fighter, anyone I step in the ring with, so I would never disrespect anyone,” said the Northampton fighter.

“I’m on a mission to get my belts back, so whoever stands in front of me, I’ve got to go through them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I don’t really look at what they’ve done, what they’ve achieved, I’ve just got to focus on what I can do and where I want to be, and I know that I want to be back on top.

"I’m looking forward to a good fight; a fight I can get my teeth stuck into.

"I imagine she can be a banana skin, but that will bring the best out of me.”

Cameron's fight is second on the bill to the IBO World Super Bantamweight title fight between former Northampton Kings Heath amateur Liam Davies and Shabaz Masoud

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The card also features fellow Northampton fighters Eithan James and Ben Vaughan.

The action is being shown live on TNT Sports from 7pm.

For the full, indepth interview with Chantelle Cameron, go to https://www.sportsboom.com/boxing/former-undisputed-world-champion-chantelle-cameron-mission-get-belts-back/