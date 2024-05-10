Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Fail is aiming for another ‘spectacular’ knockout performance when he returns to the ring in London on Saturday night.

The Northampton boxer is in action at the Queensberry show at York Hall in Bethnel Green, with the action being shown live on TNT Sports.

Fail takes on Romanian Ioan Alexandru Lutic over eight rounds as part of the undercard of the WBO International middleweight title fight between Denzel Bentley and Danny Dignum, and he is determined to continue his brilliant form.

The 27-year-old Far Cotton super welterweight boxed four times in 2023, and won all four bouts by knockout as he made a dramatic and impressive return from a two-year injury break.

Ben Fail is aiming to claim a sixth win out of sixth at York Hall on Saturday night (Picture: Stephen Dunkley / Queensberry Promotions)

That took the town southpaw’s professional record to five wins out of five, and he intends to make it a super six this weekend, and to once again enhance his reputation in front of the TV cameras.

"My last fight was on TV and I got a good knockout, and I will be looking to do the same this time around,” said Fail.

"If you keep performing in TV fights then that's what pushes you on and gets you noticed, especially if you do it in spectacular fashion, and that's what I intend to do in this fight.

"They have called my manager and said ‘we have a tough opponent for Ben’, so I am looking to make a statement.

Ben Fail has won all five of his professional fights to date (PIcture: Stephen Dunkley / Queensberry Promotions)

"It is my job to step in there and do what I am supposed to be doing, and show that I am the next level above."

Fail is a fighter in a hurry after missing such a chunk of his career through injury, and he admits the near six-month break he has had since his most recent fight, a second round stoppage of Nikola Stoyanov in November, is not ideal.

But he insists he is in great shape, and that he intends to make up for lost time between now and the end of the year.

"It is what it is, but I have got the date now and I am glad I am fighting,” said Fail.

Issac Ferdous-White pictured with Far Cotton Coach Andrejs Sergejevs

"There is no real reason for it, Queensberry is a busy stable and it just so happens this is the first date we were given.

"We have been in the gym, we have been training non-stop, so it's not bad.

"We are still out in the first half of the year and are looking to having a busy end to 2024, and go for some titles, that is the plan.

“Last year went so well for me and I am looking to continue the knockout streak. I need to keep the ball rolling.

"This is my first eight-rounder, so I would like to get a few more rounds in this time, but I certainly don't mind knocking them out either!

"It doesn't bother me. I think you get the rounds and you get the experience in the gym and the fight is a bonus.

"It is now like I am inexperienced, so if they keep putting people in front of me I am going to keep trying to knock them out as quickly as possible.

"My opponent is going to come to win, he knows what he is doing so I have got to be switched on. I have got to push the pace in the fight and make him work."

Meanwhile, Fail’s twin brother Carl is currently recovering from a niggling injury.

Carl has won all 10 of his pro bouts to date and is now working hard in the gym ahead of a ring return in the summer.

FAR COTTON ABC’s Issac Ferdous-White proved too good for home boxer Mikael Edmead as he claimed victory at the Hi-Tech ABC show in Birmingham.

Taking the fight at just two days’ notice, Ferdous-White was excellent as he claimed a unanimous decision.

The Cotton fighter won the first round comfortably, and it was a similar story in round two. Round three saw the town fighter maintain his tempo to see out a deserved win.