Northampton ace Chantelle Cameron signs up with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron has left Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions to sign for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

The former undisputed world champion was unveiled as MVP's latest signing on Monday, with Cameron being announced alongside another former undisputed champion, Savannah Marshall.

The pair have put pen to paper with Paul's ever-growing stable of female boxers, that also includes the likes of Ellie Scotney, Ramla Ali, Alycia Baumgardner and Amanda Serrano, who fights Cameron's fierce rival Katie Taylor in a trilogy fight in America this summer.

The announcement was made via social media with a short promotional film showing Paul calling Cameron and asking the town ace: 'Chantelle, are you ready?'. With Cameron responding: 'I am ready...'.

Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions are staging the Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano trilogy fight in New York this July

A release from MVP read: "MVP is excited to announce the signing of one of the most recognised names in women's boxing - the former undisputed super lightweight champion at 140lbs, and current WBC interim world super lightweight champion Chantelle 'Il Capo' Cameron.

"Among her many world tiles and accolades, Chantelle became the only woman to beat Katie Taylor when she defended her undisputed super lightweight title in 2023 - which has gone on to become one of the most heated rivalries in women's boxing.

"Welcome to the MVP family, Chantelle!"

Cameron, the current WBC interim world super lightweight champion who now trains under the guidance of Grant Smith in Sheffield, said: “I'm very excited about this move. MVP has been nothing but encouraging in talks regarding myself and female boxing.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the next stage of my career and an unbelievable platform to showcase my boxing ability.

"I'd like to thank Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and the whole MVP team for making this whole transition very easy for me.”

Cameron has only fought twice under the Queensberry banner, having made the switch from Matchroom Boxing following her defeat to Taylor in November 2023.

But she took to social media to thank the stable for the opportunity they gave her, and their help in the switch to MVP.

"A huge thank you to George, @FrankWarren and all at QPL for the past 12 months,” wrote Cameron on X.

"The fights we both wanted didn't happen, but that was not down to QPL or myself.

"And this deal couldn't have happened without you guys, they looked after me after my only loss and I will never forget that.”

MVP co-founders Paul and Bidarian also issued a statement, that read: "Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron are world-class athletes who represent the best of women's boxing and the proud tradition of UK champions.

"Now, alongside Ellie Scotney, MVP represents the most dominant roster of UK women's athletes in boxing.

"Like Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah and Chantelle have reached the pinnacle of the sport by becoming undisputed champions, giving them the experience, perspective, and platform to lead the next generation.

"We look forward to announcing their MVP debuts in the coming weeks."

Cameron's dream and burning desire is to fight Taylor for a third time in what would be a defining trilogy bout, with the pair having won one fight each.

Irish superstar Taylor does battle with Serrano, who she has beaten twice, at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 11, a contest which is being broadcast live on Netflix.

Cameron, who has a professional record of 20 wins and just one defeat, last fought in November when she won a unanimous points decision against Patricia Berghult in Birmingham.

That was only her second fight since her controversial defeat to Taylor in Dublin 12 months earlier.