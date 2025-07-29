Northampton ace Chantelle Cameron ‘shocked’ by ‘disrespectful’ comments from Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor pose for a picture together ahead of their rematch in November, 2023 (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"I think it was disrespectful and I was quite shocked at Katie because it's a comment you wouldn't expect to come out of her mouth"

Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron admits she was 'shocked' by Irish superstar Katie Taylor's 'disrespectful' comments about her in the wake of the win over Amanda Serrano in New York earlier this month.

And the town ace, who is the only person to have beaten Taylor in her professional career, has branded the 'Bray Bomber' a 'hypocrite' after saying she had made Cameron 'more money than she really deserves' in their two sell-out fights in Dublin.

Cameron defended her WBC interim super-lightweight title against Jessica Camara at Madison Square Garden on the same night that Taylor beat Serrano to stay the undisputed champion at 140lb.

It means the Northampton fighter is the mandatory challenger for the WBC title that Taylor holds, and Cameron has once again made it clear she will happily return to Dublin for a trilogy showdown with Taylor.

But Cameron doesn't believe that fight will ever happen, believing Taylor is 'scared' to take her on for a third time.

Speaking to Sky Sports Boxing, Cameron addressed Taylor's controversial comments in her post-fight press conference when the Irish fighter said in response to somebody asking if there will be a trilogy fight between the pair: "I think Chantelle has to see if she can sell out a 1,000-seat arena first. I don't think she can sell out any stadium at all.

"I think I've made her more money than she really deserves to be quite honest."

And a composed Cameron said: "I think it was disrespectful and I was quite shocked at Katie because it's a comment you wouldn't expect to come out of her mouth.

"But she said it, and I think she is a bit of a hypocrite. One minute it is about legacy and it's about popularity, and then she's talking about money.

"There aren't many people who get paid a lot of money, and yes I have been paid well... but I just think it was a bit distasteful."

And she added: "Usually Katie's quite respectful and she's a massive role model for the younger generation.

"But to put someone down and discredit another boxer, when you're a huge role model, she didn't really carry herself well in that press conference."

Former Kings Heath amateur Cameron had beaten Taylor in Dublin in their first unification fight in May 2023, before the Irish star got her revenge in their rematch at the same venue, the 3Arena, six months later.

Cameron revealed the date had been set for the trilogy showdown before Taylor pulled out, and the Northampton star can't see the fight ever happening - even though she would jump at the chance.

"When we were supposed to have the trilogy, I agreed to go back to Ireland," revealed Cameron.

"I accepted less money than the first two fights, the date was set for May 25 back at the 3 Arena, so I thought it was done and was ready to sign the contract.

"Then I got a call saying she (Taylor) wanted an easier fight before fighting me, she was going to fight her mandatory.

"So I have no problem going back to Ireland. She is the champion, so I have to go where the champion wants to go."

And she added: "It's 1-1. I won the first fight pretty convincingly, then in the second fight with Katie, there was a dispute," .

"When she beat me, she said it was the performance of a lifetime, but in all honesty, it was a scrappy fight and there was a lot of cuddling that wasn't boxing. If you want to give yourself praise for a performance like that, then maybe she shouldn't box me again.

"If that's how she wants to beat me, that's fair enough. But she can't say she's a better boxer than me."

Cameron believes that, with her recent comments, Taylor is making 'excuses' to ensure the third fight never happens, and she said: "I take it as a compliment. She's scared to fight me.

"Women's boxing, it's a hard enough sport without talking about money and purses and who's getting paid what and 'I'm going to give you this payday'.

"You don't have to like each other, not at all, but to make women's boxing grow and get more people following and watching it and also for the younger generation to behave in a certain way without being trashy, then we should all be supporting each other.

"Again, you don't have to like each other, but you don't have to put others down.

"Now it's either fight Katie Taylor or she vacates the WBC belt. All I know is I'm going to be fighting for the belt next.

"I don't know who it's going to be next but I do know I'm going to be boxing for the world title again before the end of the year."