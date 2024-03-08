Northampton ace Chantelle Cameron calls on Katie Taylor to accept trilogy challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cameron and Taylor have both scored a win in a pair of brilliant fights held in Dublin in the past 10 months.

Town star Cameron claimed a stunning points win over Irish superstar Taylor on the latter's 'homecoming' at the 3Arena last May to retain her title as the undisputed super lightweight champion of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then in the rematch in November, it was Taylor who was on the right side of the judges' verdict as she exacted revenge on Cameron to add the undisputed super lightweight crown to the undisputed lightweight crown she already possessed.

Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron wants a trilogy fight with Katie Taylor

At the end of the fight in November, Taylor said she wanted the trilogy fight to settle things once and for all, stating Cameron deserved that chance.

But it appears the Bray Bomber may have gone a little cold on that idea, at least that is the case accoring to a frustrated Cameron, who took to social media on Thursday to outline the current state of affairs as she sees it.

The fight was pencilled in to take place at the 3Arena in Dublin at the end of May, but that now appears to be in serious doubt, unless Taylor and her team agree to Cameron's challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of rumours happening so here’s some facts," wrote Cameron, who at 32 is five years Taylor's junior.

Katie Taylor beat Chantelle Cameron in Dublin in November

"Some journalists have told me of some ‘informed sources’ contacting them so to avoid any doubt I’ll give the facts direct from me

"I was offered the trilogy at a vastly reduced purse, I refused as this figure was extremely low

"I gave a reasonable figure , that got refused. I then lowered it to make the fight happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As of this morning (Thursday), Matchroom and DAZN want to do the trilogy, so there is only one party holding it up

"Katie Taylor and her team are holding up one of the biggest fights in women's boxing history even though the video (of the post-match interview in November) shows different.

"The first fight I was called out by Katie Taylor and agreed to terms within 48 hours. Let’s make this as simple as we did then.

"I am ready to sign the deal now @katietaylor."

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, who represents both fighters, has told the BBC that he is keen for the trilogy fight to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he does admit Taylor does have other options for her next fight.

“If it’s not in May, it will happen – and in 2024, as well,” said Hearn. “At the moment, we haven’t reached a deal.

“We’ve got a number of plans for Katie Taylor that we’re discussing. We’re putting together a road map for the next couple of fights.