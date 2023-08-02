Northamption star Chantelle Cameron's world belts on the line again as Katie Taylor rematch confirmed

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor chat following their fight in May (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

And once again the town ace will have to travel into the lion's den and take on Taylor in Ireland, with the rematch scheduled for the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25.

Cameron produced a brilliant performance to wreck Taylor's Irish homecoming in May, and inflict a first professional defeat on the former Olympic champion, taking her own record to 18 wins out of 18 in the process with a majority points verdict.

Taylor immediately activated the rematch clause, and although there was talk of that second fight being in the UK, the small print means that it is Cameron who once against has to put everything on the line against the undisputed lightweight champion.

Chantelle Cameron and her team celebrate the win over Katie Taylor in Dublin (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

The 37-year-old Irish star is, for a second time, risking nothing aside from her reputation.

But Cameron, who at 32 is five years Taylor's junior, is confident she will once again rise to the occasion and maintain her own undisputed status.

“Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet,” Cameron told DAZN.co.uk

“To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me.

"Going into November 25 I’m more than prepared this time. I know what it feels like now and I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion."

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said: "Strap yourselves in for another electric night at the 3Arena in Dublin as Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor run it back for Super-Lightweight supremacy on Saturday November 25.

"Last time out Chantelle Cameron proved that she in one of the very best female fighters on the planet by handing Katie Taylor her first loss in the professional ranks.