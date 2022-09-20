Matchroom boss Hearn claims Conway ‘unlucky’ to suffer Vegas defeat to Williams

But he also believes the Team Shoe-Box fighter missed a great opportunity to claim what would have been a huge victory, saying ‘he needed to do more’.

Conway lost out to a unanimous points decision having taken the explosive Williams to the full 10 rounds at the T-Mobile Arena, but Hearn believes the fairest result would have been a draw.

Conway was always in what was a really close fight, and had his moments where he was on top, but the ninth round seemed to prove pivotal in the judges' minds as he had to face a count after been knocked to his knees by a Williams uppercut.

Eddie Hearn pictured at the pre-fight weigh-in with Kieron Conway (right) and Austin Williams

The win was Williams' 12th of his professional career, and the first of his fights to go the 10-round distance, while Conway now has three defeats on his 22-fight record.

"I still had it very close at the end, and maybe Ammo was slightly lucky to get the decision," said Hearn, who was the promoter of the event that was headlined by Canelo Alvarez's world middleweight title unification win over Gennadiy Golovkin.

"I think Kieron maybe needed to do just a little bit more, and that has been something in these fights.

"Against Souleymane Cissokho (in Texas last year, when Conway lost a split decision) and against Ammo, he had the opportunity to do more and try and win that fight.

Kieron Conway had to undergo a count from the referee in the ninth round against Austin Williams

"So Ammo was possible a little bit lucky to get the win.

"I think a draw would have probably been fairer to both, but the knock down was a massive turning point in the fight."