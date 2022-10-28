The previous Team Shoe-Box amateur promotion in May was a huge success

There are 15 bouts scheduled in total over two sessions.

The first will take place between 1pm-2.30pm, and there will be eight fights, with seven contests in the second session between 3pm-4.30pm. Doors open at midday.

The final fight on the card will feature Kyle Mason, a former Cadet and NABC champion who was good enough to push classy Connor Kelsall to a split in the last four of the Elite Championships in 2019, has returned to the ring this season after a couple of years away.

Team Shoe-Box stage an amateur show in Northampton this Sunday

The flashy 22-year-old is matched with the seasoned Faluk Hussain (Windmill) in front of his home crowd. Hussain was a national semi finalist back in 2016 and has had around 40 bouts.

TSB boss James Conway sees the bout as part of Mason’s preparations for next year’s National Amateur Championships.

The show also features up-and-coming talent from the Northampton gym, including cruiserweight Josh Nagy, a winner of four of five contests, Martin Doran and national schoolboy semi-finalist Sonny King.

The boxing action at the Park Inn starts at 1pm, with some tickets still available. They are priced at £15 for a standard ticket (£10 for Under-10s).

All ticket enquiries should be made via Team Shoe-Box fighters, or by contacting the gym through its social medial channels.

Bout schedule (first Session 1pm-2.30pm; second Session 3-4.30pm)

Session One

1 - Rian White (TSB) 37kg (skills) v 35kg Samraj Gil (Leicester Lightning)

2 - Jim Doran (TSB) 33kg (skills) v 34kg Billy Love (Priory Park)

3 - Tommy Edwards (TSB) 42kg v 42kg Isaam Hussai (Windmill ABC)

4 - Joe Doran (TSB) 42kg v 41kg Alfie Cannon (Chalvedon)

5 - Sonny King (TSB) 40kg v 40kg Danny Short (Priory Park)

6 - Martin Doran (TSB) (Junior Belt Match) 52kg v 52kg Charlie Walters (Riddings)

7 - Callum Lattimer (TSB) 60kg 3x3 v 58kg Jack Bacon (Triple A)

8 - Remus Ionascu (TSB) 69kg v 69kg Riley Church (Touch Gloves)

Session Two

9 - Shad Khan (TSB) 55kg v 55kg Sabhan Rehman (Derby City)

10 - Reece Cowdell (TSB) 70kg v 70kg Callum Faherty (Norwich Lads)

11 - Ben Alijah (TSB) 70kg v 69kg Sonny McElliot (Peterborough Police)

12 - Josh Nagy (TSB) 86kg v 86kg Vinnie Wadey (Moulescombe)

13 - Gilly Azagier (TSB) 74kg v 73kg Charlie Crane (Peterborough Police)

14 - Louis Stagg (TSB) 87kg v 86kg Dominik Biegala (Derby City)