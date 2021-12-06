Knockout Christmas idea as Team Shoe-Box members donate toys to Home-Start charity

Some of the Team Shoe-Box members with the toys they have donated to the charity Home-Start

The kind-hearted fighters and members waived all training fees for a week in exchange for donations of toys, which they have now handed to the town’s Home-Start local community charity which helps families with young families through challenging times.

The toys could not have come at a more appropriate time as Home-Start’s team of trained volunteers and experts are busy supporting families in the lead up to the big day on December 25

Team Shoe-Box owner and trainer James Conway is a community advocate, and is always looking to help.

He and the club continue to support foodbanks and during the summer staged a boxing camp for children in partnership with Northamptonshire Sport and the government ‘Holiday Activities and Food’ scheme.

Conway said: “We are always looking for different ways we can support our community and always looking to make a difference.

"Christmas can be a hugely challenging time for some families so partnering with Home-Start was straight forward for us.

“The club family rose to the occasion and gladly dug deep and donated various toys, all of which will make a difference to a young family here in Northampton. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

On receiving the donated toys, Home-Start’s scheme manager Bernadette Barnes, said: “Wow. What a fantastic gesture.

"Many of the families we support just can’t give their children what most of us would consider a normal Christmas, they struggle financially throughout the year and Christmas just adds to the pressure.

"I know they will be so extremely grateful for the toys donated by Team Shoe-Box. A special thanks to Nav Kaul (Team-Shoe Box member) for coordinating. We really appreciate your support.”

Team Shoe-Box are now finalising their annual 'Fight Before Christmas’ professional boxing Christmas dinner show which will feature local trio Ryan Conway, Ben Vaughan and Dempsey Madden on the card.

It will be held at Park Inn Hotel in Northampton town centre this Wednesday (December 8).

Tickets are still available from myfighttickets.com or by calling 07493 582261.