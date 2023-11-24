Katie Taylor 'ready for whatever comes my way' as she squares up to Chantelle Cameron

"I think I am ready to dig deep when I have to, and that is why I put my body through the trenches week in, week out in training camps."

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor pictured at Friday's weigh-in in Dublin (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Katie Taylor says she is 'ready for whatever comes my way' when she faces up to Northampton world champion Chantelle Cameron in their mega-fight in Dublin on Saturday night.

Cameron will put her crown as the undisputed world super lightweight on the line at the 3 Arena in her massive rematch with Irish superstar Taylor.

The pair first met back in May, with Cameron stunning the boxing world as she claimed a deserved majority points verdict over the previously unbeaten Bray Bomber.

Chantelle Cameron was in good spirits at Friday's weigh-in in Dublin (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Billed as Taylor's 'homecoming', it turned into a night of despair for the 2012 Olympic champion, who quickly triggered the rematch clause.

But another fight with Northampton star Cameron is fraught with danger for Taylor, who at 37 is five years older than her opponent, and is also fighting up a division from her natural lightweight, in which she is the undisputed world champion.

Many pundits are predicting another tough night for Taylor, and it is pretty certain that if she is going to win and exact her revenge she is going to have to dig very deep against a determined, ultra-confident and fired-up Cameron.

And that is something Taylor is ready for.

Chantelle Cameron was a deserved winner against Katie Taylor in the first fight in May (Picture: Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing)

"I am always ready for whatever comes my way," said the Irish ace.

"I think I am ready to dig deep when I have to, and that is why I put my body through the trenches week in, week out in training camps.

"It is to be ready for these situations, so I am going to be ready for whatever comes my way on Saturday.

"I feel a lot better this time around, but there is nothing else to say really, I am just ready to fight."I hate all the talk, I hate all these press conferences as there's nothing to say. I am just ready to fight at this stage, and I am excited for it."

Whatever happens in Dublin on Saturday night, Taylor will still be the undisputed world lightweight champion, but she is delighted to get the chance to try and set the record straight after losing to Cameron in May.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity, I have a second chance here and I can't just wait to fight at this stage," she said.

"Whether I am seen as the underdog or the favourite, or whoever walks into the ring first or second, all of that stuff is irrelevant.

"I am just excited and hungry for the rematch and I can't wait to step in there on Saturday and perform the way I know I can."

There has been talk that a second defeat to Cameron in the space of six months could be the beginning of the end for one of boxing's all-time greats.

But while accepting this is a 'must-win' fight, Taylor isn't thinking along those lines as she added: "I don't really take much notice of what people are saying, to be honest.

"I am very much single-minded and I am going to listen to my team and my family and the people who I trust.

"But I understand that this is a huge fight, I understand this is a must-win fight for me, and I can't wait for it.

"I know that I am going to perform to the best of my ability on Saturday.

"It is going to be a completely different fight to the last time and I am just excited to showcase that."

Cameron and Taylor both made weight for Saturday’s big fight at Friday’s weigh-in.

Both fighters tipped the scales at a fraction over 9st 3lb, with Taylor fractionally heavier.