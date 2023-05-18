Katie Taylor 'ready for anything' as she squares up to Northampton's Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron face off for the undisputed super-lightweight world title crown in Dublin on Saturday

​Katie Taylor is anticipating one of the toughest fights of her stellar career against Northampton's Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on Saturday night - but insists she has nothing to fear.

The Irish superstar is stepping up in weight to take on Cameron at the 3Arena, with the Northampton fighter's five world super lightweight belts on the line.

It is set to be a mouthwatering battle between two undisputed world champions.

Chantelle Cameron and trainer Jamie Moore

Taylor has admitted that the showdown with Cameron is a fight 'she has always wanted', and accepts she will have to be at her best to maintain her perfect record as professional of 22 wins out of 22.

But she is also adamant she is going to be ready for the battle.

“I wouldn’t say I fear anything about Chantelle, but I’m aware of the challenge ahead of me," said Taylor, known as the Bray Bomber.

“She has a big engine and I’m prepared for that. She’s big and strong. I’m prepared for that as well.

“But I also have a big engine. I’m also strong so I wouldn’t say I fear anything but I am aware of the challenge ahead of me.

“I’m going in there ready for anything that comes my way.”

Cameron has made no secret of the fact that she has wanted to fight Taylor for the past few years, with the town ace believing Taylor's team weren't keen on the fight happening.

It has only become a reality because Taylor accepted the social media challenge from Cameron once the Irish boxer's scheduled opponent, Amanda Serrano, had pulled out of their rematch with an injury.

But Taylor insists she has always wanted to go face-to-face with Cameron, she was just waiting the for the time to be right.

And that time is now.

“I knew this fight was always going to happen," the 36-year-old told The Irish Sun.

“I’ve had my eye on Chantelle for a few years now. This is a fight that I’ve always wanted myself.

“To make the adjustment from Amanda Serrano to Chantelle was fantastic. My motivation for this fight is as high as it’s ever been.

“It would have been a lot worse if I was going from Serrano to fight a mandatory challenger. I couldn’t really get up for it.

“I am going to have to be at my very best on fight night and people are saying this is going to be an even better fight to Serrano. I’m just excited about it.”

The fight marks Taylor's first as professional on home soil, and she is determined to give her Irish supporters a night to remember.

“I have always been so supported by my home fans. It’s great to have a chance to box here eventually," she said.

“There was a time a few years back when I didn’t think this was ever going to happen.

“I am so excited about this because this could be the biggest moment of my career so far by having a chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion in front of my home crowd — and in front of the people who have supported me for years and years.