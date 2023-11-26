Katie Taylor believes defeated Chantelle Cameron deserves trilogy chance next summer

Katie Taylor says Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron deserves the chance to try and regain her world super-lightweight titles in what would be a landmark trilogy fight next summer.

Chantelle Cameron lands a right on Katie Taylor during the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Lightweight Title fight in Dublin (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Irish superstar Taylor claimed a majority points win in the pair's huge rematch at the 3 Arena in Dublin on Saturday night, gaining revenge on Cameron beating her at the same venue in May.

That was the first defeat of Taylor's professional career, and she was delighted to set the record straight with victory in a bruising and bloody encounter.

It was an extremely close fight, which was reflected in two of the judges' scorecards, with one declaring it a 95-95 draw and the other a narrow 96-94 one-round win for Taylor.

Chantelle Cameron suffered a cut head after a clash of heads wiht Katie Taylor (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

The third judge inexplicably scored the fight 98-92 in the home fighter's favour, and it was Taylor who was able to celebrate a majority points victory.

In a pulsating fight, Cameron thought she had knocked Taylor down in the opening round, only for the referee to deem it a slip, and the Northampton ace then had to deal with an inch-long cut on her forehead after an unfortunate clash of heads.

The pair went at each other throughout the 10 two-minute rounds, with many observers declaring the battle a fight of the year contender, but sadly for Cameron she was the one to fall the wrong side of the result this time around, and she will return to Northampton this week without the belts she had worked so hard to win.

Taylor’s victory means the pair have won a fight each, and immediately after the contest the talk was of a decider, a trilogy fight, and Taylor wants that to happen, adding that she believes Cameron does as well.

Katie Taylor was sent to the deck in the first round against Chantelle Cameron, but the referee deemed it a slip (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"Let's get the trilogy at Croke Park," said Taylor.

"It takes two to tango, and Chantelle is a phenomenal fighter, a phenomenal champion, and she deserves everything she gets as well.

"To have a trilogy will be great respect for both of us, and I think that's exactly what we both want.

"Chantelle is a legend herself, and two legends in the ring again for the trilogy would be great.

Chantelle Cameron on the attack against Katie Taylor (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"I don't think there has ever been a trilogy in women's boxing, so this could be the first."

Croke Park would see a crowd of around 80,000 people get in to watch the fight, and Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn says it 'has to happen'.

"I think this is the single greatest night that I have experienced in the sport," Hearn said of Taylor's win over Cameron.

"We have had Wembley with 90,000, Madison Square Garden with Katie Taylor against Serrano was something I will never forget.

Chantelle Cameron had to deal with a bad cut to her forehard (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"But on Saturday, they doubted Katie, they wrote her off, and one thing I knew was that she wasn't prepared to let the crowd down.

"Katie is, I think, one of the biggest legends to ever come out of this country.

"She deserves everything. Katie Taylor is a two-division undisputed champion and this is the greatest night in the history of her career.

"For everybody out there, everybody in Ireland, the Irish Government, Croke Park has to happen.

"Katie has done everything for this sport, she has done everything for this country, and she deserves it more than anyone. Next spring or summer we will create an event you will never forget."

Taylor was understandably elated after seeing off Cameron, and says she was back to her best for the rematch, having been off the pace in the original fight.

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor embrace at the end of their fight (Picture: Matthew Pover/ Matchroom Boxing)

She also had a few words for her pre-fight detractors.

"That was the longest six months of my life waiting for this rematch," said Taylor. "I am so glad I got to do it with this home crowd, and this is my real homecoming!

"Whoever wrote me off, they obviously don't know me very well. I'm nearly offended I was the underdog for this fight, don't ever doubt me.

"In the last fight you saw the worst of me, and the best of Chantelle, and I think it was still a close fight.